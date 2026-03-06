Did LeBron James Get Hurt? JJ Redick Drops Injury Update After Lakers-Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers must have felt they had the better of the Denver Nuggets tonight. Things just never swayed their way entirely. Every run of theirs was answered with a flurry of shots from Denver. However, what really held them back was the sudden adjustments JJ Redick had to make. The Lakers suffered several injury scares, including to LeBron James in the final quarter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James converted a layup and appeared to take a hard fall. He immediately gripped his elbow and stayed on the floor until the Lakers’ medical staff helped him up. James did some mobility work at the end of the bench before checking back into the game. Head coach JJ Redick provided a brief update on his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“JJ Redick says Deandre Ayton was dealing with left knee soreness. LeBron James was feeling enough discomfort that he was unable to be in the game for the final few Lakers possessions,” Dan Woike revealed on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does appear that LeBron James may have picked up a minor injury, considering he couldn’t last for the final twenty seconds. It didn’t look as bad either, so hopefully the Lakers don’t lose him for an extended period. The four-time MVP enjoyed an efficient night against the Nuggets, scoring 16 points to go with 8 assists while shooting 63.6% from the floor.

Once Nikola Jokic extended the Nuggets’ lead to five, LeBron James was subbed out. It could mean that James never stopped feeling the discomfort after getting hurt. He tried to play through it, creating a few clean looks for Marcus Smart in the end. The Lakers couldn’t capitalise, putting an end to a three-game winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

LeBron James made NBA history against the Denver Nuggets

The night didn’t end the way the Lakers would have wanted. However, for LeBron James, it was another day of achieving a personal milestone. It happened early in the game. James made a fadeaway jumper in the first half, taking him over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leader for field goals made in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the Lakers still don’t seem to have their grip on games when the Akron Hammer celebrates a career milestone. Nonetheless, the Purple and Gold did put up a valiant effort tonight. The Nuggets just shot at a ridiculously high clip.

The Nuggets made just one more three-pointer than the Lakers. However, their makes came at the right time. Tim Hadraway Jr. set the tone early, and the team just followed. Whenever the Lakers came close to catching up, Denver fended them off with an array of makes. Defensively, the Lakers actually looked solid tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

They played with physicality and rotated well. Despite that, the Nuggets’ high-octane offense prevailed in this matchup. They did a spectacular job of creating chances. They overcame turnovers by putting pressure on the rim. The Nuggets made 28 of their 31 free throws, which proved to be a deciding factor in tonight’s game. The Lakers never led once during the contest.

Still, it seems like the team is doing better things than before. Do you think the Lakers are starting to show promising improvements? Let us know your views in the comments below.