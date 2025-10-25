Did LeBron James Gift YesJulz a $500K Bag? Fact-Checking Viral Claim

Is LeBron celebrating the LA Lakers’ first win of the season a bit too grandly? Well, that’s the noise in LA. Well, more because Luka Doncic’s 49 points brought back Bron’s smile, who sat courtside wearing Bryce’s Arizona jersey. The ‘old man’s’ old style felt alive. But people have often connected this old name with the Chosen One, time and again: YesJulz. Latest claims by X user @cclipgod say that “Yesjulz pulls up on n3on and shows off the $500k purse LeBron James gifted her…😳.” So, how true is this claim?

Well, that’s a far-fetched claim, but how did it even spread to this point? Recently, the social media personality joined hands with streamer N3on. During this meeting, the 35-year-old Miami resident pulled out a unique handbag. A basketball-shaped bag, colored in the shades of Miami Heat: white and maroon on one side, and black and maroon on the other side. The Heat’s logo, NBA logo, and Wilson etched in style. And then, N3on, shocked, asked multiple questions seeing the bag!

When YesJulz brought out her bag, N3on asked her, “Is that your purse?” She responds, “Yeah.” Meanwhile, the streamer, shocked to see how fancy it looked, replied, “Wait! What the f—?” And then, Goddard says, “Shout out to the Heat. We’re having a rough week this week.” Miami surely didn’t get the perfect kickstart to the 2025-26 regular season. They faced a 121-125 loss vs. the Orlando Magic on their opening night. However, their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday ended in a 30-point win.

Now, if you observe, you’ll notice that YesJulz didn’t mention that LeBron James gifted her the limited edition $500k bag. Logically speaking, if someone as larger-than-life as James truly gifted you something, you’d flaunt it and make sure everyone knew. But it wasn’t the case. Well, some fans believe, given the so-called ‘affair rumors’ that went viral earlier this year, YesJulz might not have mentioned. Bron critics strongly feel this is the reality.

However, since no one has proven the claims yet, it is safe to say that LeBron James didn’t gift YesJulz the $500k bag. He is busy celebrating Zhuri’s birthday and catching a glimpse of the Lakers’ win. Meanwhile, the social media influencer wants Bron to make a comeback to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and return to Miami, where glory kissed his feet.

YesJulz requests LeBron James to make a comeback to the Miami Heat

Goddard recently shared her admiration for LeBron James during her collaboration with N3on. During this appearance, the social media star made a simple request to the Akron Hammer. As a Miami native, she would love to see the 40-year-old part ways with the Lakers and join Miami for a second, and probably his stint in the league.

YesJulz said, “I wish he (LeBron) was still on the Heat, yes. Very much so. We need him back in Miami. I love LeBron, he’s the best basketball player.” Meanwhile, N3on, who is also a LeBron James fan, plucked the chords for the GOAT debate. Bron or MJ? Once again, without a moment’s hesitation, YesJulz chose James. “LeBron,” YesJulz responded. “He gives back to the community, did it all with his friends, he’s like building media networks, he’s changing lives.”

via Imago Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, watches from the sideline during a break against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The King’s name echoes even when he’s off the court. As the whispers grow louder, YesJulz’s playful spark keeps the wheel spinning. Maybe it’s a bag, maybe it’s a story, but both have flair written all over them. Through the noise, one truth remains: LeBron James always finds his way into the narrative. And somewhere between Miami dreams and Lakers realities, the drama keeps writing itself.