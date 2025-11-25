Did LeBron James Push for Drew Timme Signing? Lakers’ Roster Move Explained After Ayton Injury

Before making his Lakers debut last Tuesday, LeBron James spent some time in the franchise’s G-League, getting reps and warming up before hitting the big stage. It turns out, it wasn’t just about practice, it was part of a bigger plan to scout the perfect G-League player ready to step into an NBA role. Bronny James had already been sent down to the G-League, along with Adou Thiero, and whispers about an open roster spot on the Lakers were everywhere. Enter Drew Timme.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported on X: “Rumors about the Lakers interest in Timme have really picked up steam since James’ time with South Bay. Lakers waiving Christian Koloko to create the spot.” Earlier Monday evening, the Lakers officially signed 6-foot-10 Drew Timme to a two-way contract.

Timme has been on fire for the South Bay Lakers, putting up 28.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game over the past week. That kind of production made him impossible to ignore, and Monday night, the Lakers officially called him up to the main roster.

Timme, 25, brings a wealth of experience, including nine games with the Brooklyn Nets last season and a decorated collegiate career at Gonzaga, where he was a three-time All-American between 2020 and 2023.

Did LeBron James’ G-League stint help make the case for Timme? It sure seems like it.

To make room for Timme, Los Angeles waived two-way player Christian Koloko, who had carved out a niche bench role last season, especially when the team was thin at center. With Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber available, Koloko’s role had shrunk, and the Lakers decided it made sense to give Timme a shot, more so now that Deandre Ayton’s return still remains uncertain. Despite several opportunities over the past couple of seasons, Koloko hadn’t made a lasting impact, leaving the door open for the promising forward.

The question on everyone’s mind: did LeBron James play a role in Timme’s promotion? Part of James’ return-to-play process included practicing with South Bay, and G League head coach Zach Guthrie called it “an unbelievable experience” for the team.

Sources told ESPN that Timme had been a standout during practices, especially when James was involved, averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists this season in the G League. Whether it was Timme’s on-court production, his performance in practice, or LeBron’s subtle endorsement, the timing of the call-up certainly has sparks flying.

LeBron James has long been known for shaping the teams he’s on, earning the nickname “LeGM” for his sway over front office moves. After 23 years in the league, it’s no surprise he’s got a sixth sense for when and how to steer things his way. But this offseason felt different.

After picking up his $52.6 million player option, speculation swirled about his role in Lakers’ decisions, but according to Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, “They’re not consulting with LeBron this year.” Even if his presence influenced Drew Timme’s call-up, it’s purely up in the air, LeBron’s not the guiding hand in Los Angeles moves the way he once was.

Is Drew Timme the Lakers’ answer to replacing Deandre Ayton?

Deandre Ayton’s night against the Jazz ended with a thud, literally. After bumping knees with Utah rookie Ace Bailey in the first quarter, he tried to push through a right knee contusion, but by the second quarter he was done. Exiting midway through the second quarter with a right knee contusion after colliding with rookie Ace Bailey, Ayton managed just two points, three rebounds, and a steal in 13 minutes before being sidelined. One minute the Lakers were rolling through highlights, the next they were scrambling without their starting big.

Head Coach JJ Redick weighed in after the game on how the team would navigate Ayton’s absence. “DA, I don’t know what’s going on with him. I think he hit his leg in the first half, was kinda limping through it, and then couldn’t go on in the second half,” Redick said. On the question of who would step up, he added, “I think everybody’s gotta be ready. Again, I don’t want to speculate on DA, but we feel confident that we have enough options.”

And now that options list just added Drew Timme. Could Timme slide into Ayton’s minutes? While he isn’t a traditional rim protector, averaging only 0.3 blocks per game in four G League outings, he brings activity on defense with 1.5 steals per contest and the versatility to help the Lakers push the pace. His lack of perimeter quickness may limit some matchups, but with Ayton sidelined, Timme is now part of the conversation as Los Angeles looks to fill the void in the frontcourt.