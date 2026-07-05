Did LeBron James Sign With the 76ers? Fact Checking the Viral Claim

LeBron James’ free agency move got even more interesting when the viral ‘LeBron Whiteboard’ came to light. It was his agent, Rich Paul, who had mapped out the future with 5 teams in the middle. In fact, he claimed the Philadelphia 76ers had become frontrunners, which again added more fuel to the fire. Since then, various social media accounts have tried to cash in on that hype.

“Deal is done. Bron to Philadelphia on a 2 year deal worth roughly $25M Official announcement by Shams coming soon.”

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Twitter user Jayblac1615, a Philadelphia native and a popular figure in the rap scene, posted a statement that garnered 100k views. This coincides with LeBron James informing the Lakers that he will be playing his 24th season elsewhere.

Rich Paul’s statement and whiteboard have made the 76ers one of the top rumored destinations. But no deal is confirmed by major insiders like Charania as of July 5, 2026.

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After they secured Jaylen Brown, Paul’s whiteboard revealed that the 76ers became frontrunners to acquire James. But financially, there are a lot of hurdles that the franchise will have to cross in the coming days.

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Recently, they agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal for guard Anfernee Simons. Veteran analyst Bobby Marks updated the cap situation for the team:

“Philadelphia is now a projected luxury tax team. Roughly $3m below the first apron hard cap, with 14 players under contract.”

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The Sixers are now roughly $5.2 million above the $200.4 million luxury-tax threshold and $3.4 million below the first apron. And they cannot cross the first apron, meaning they will first have to shed some salary to offer any contract to free agent LeBron James. Plus, they have competition as the whiteboard also had the Heat, Cavaliers, Nuggets and the Wolves alongside the 76ers as prominent five teams taking up the middle section.

Philly can reportedly offer a 1-year vet minimum for LeBron James after signing Simons. It will count as 2.449 million against the cap space, but he takes home 3.877 million as per NBA rules. It would be close to being hard-capped at 1st Apron, so the 76ers probably would waive Dalen Terry at some point.

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76ers get great news on LeBron James amid financial strain

When Rich Paul explained the ‘LeBron Whiteboard,’ he encouraged all teams not to consider their current financial situation. Previously, there were reports that James would have to take a pay cut, but there was no confirmation that the 41-year-old would actually make that decision. Amid this situation, Paul’s statement is noteworthy.

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“This is strictly for his happiness. What does happiness entail? It’s a number of things: it’s a bucket of happiness, it’s basketball, it’s living, it’s camaraderie, it’s competition. It’s everything.”

So, the next decision depends not on money but on happiness. Now, the 76ers already have a good relationship with Bron thanks to their front office executive.

The President of basketball operations, Mike Gansey, previously worked alongside LeBron James during Cleveland’s championship run. Apart from that, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the relationship with Maxey, another Klutch Sports client, will be crucial.

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As of July 5, 2026, LeBron’s destination remains undecided, with Philly as one intriguing but financially constrained option among several. Expect more movement after the July 6 moratorium lift.