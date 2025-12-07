Did Lakers Sign Chris Paul to a Season-Long Deal? Fact-Checking Viral Claim

Since the Los Angeles Clippers announced their decision to part ways with Chris Paul, the NBA world has been in turmoil. A player of Paul’s caliber and someone who’s contributed as much as he has to the Clippers being let go was seen as a surprise by everyone, and now, rumored moves to other teams have quickly taken hold. Now, one viral post stands out.

Are the Lakers Really Signing Chris Paul?

Recently, a post announcing that the Los Angeles Lakers signed Paul went viral, and it’s not entirely unreasonable. The Lakers have been known to pursue big names, and few names these days carry the pedigree that Chris Paul does. However, this post is false. Neither Paul nor the Lakers have confirmed their decision, and no credible NBA insider or reporter has corroborated this.

There’s also one key reason this transaction couldn’t have taken place. Though Paul and the Clippers are parting ways, officially speaking, he is still rostered by them.

Here’s the thing: Paul is signed to a fully-guaranteed $3.6 million deal, and if the Clippers want to move on, they have to either waive him, buy out his contract, or trade him, which they can’t do until 15th December. For now it’s important to note that the Point God is just “sent home.”

What makes this moment even more surreal is the sense of déjà vu hanging over it. More than a decade ago, Paul’s career trajectory was famously altered when the league vetoed his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers—a decision that reshaped the NBA and redirected him to the Clippers instead.

Earlier reports noted Paul planning to retire after the full 2025-26 season, his 21st year in the NBA, to prioritize family time. However, after the Clippers’ exit on December 3, 2025, insiders like Marc Spears report that he has no desire for midseason retirement and could join another team.

Multiple credible NBA insiders have confirmed Paul’s strong preference to remain in the Los Angeles area—to complete his announced farewell season (he revealed on November 22, 2025, that the 2025-26 season would be his last). This stems from his family ties in LA, where they’ve resided since his original Clippers stint (2011-17) ended.

Now, with his unexpected exit from the very team he once transformed, the echoes of that blocked blockbuster deal feel louder than ever.

How Chris Paul Fits Into the Lakers

Despite the post being false, there is some intrigue in bringing in a veteran point guard to join the Lakers. At this point in his career, Paul’s strongest skill is his leadership and ability to mentor young players.

The Lakers’ roster features a handful of young players, including Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, and Adou Thiero. If they could gain advice from a legend like Chris Paul, it would do wonders for their development.

Paul will not be required to play much, especially since LA already has seven players to fill the guard spots, including Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Additionally, he already has a rapport with both superstar LeBron James, his longtime friend and Banana Boat partner, and head coach JJ Redick, a former teammate and close friend.

In all honesty, he wouldn’t significantly impact the Lakers’ season in terms of top-level talent, but could help raise the floor for the role players on the roster.

What This Means for Chris Paul

If a signing eventually happens, it’d be a chance for Paul to do something that he has never done, even in his storied career: win a championship.

The Lakers are one of the premier contenders in the Western Conference, and as LeBron James recovers from his sciatica injury—an issue that has limited him and thrown him off his rhythm—their status is only going to get better. Paul could finally secure something that had eluded him for the last 20 years.

On top of that, he could do this with James, and have a star-studded retirement tour for the most storied LA basketball franchise. After all, for a player who was originally supposed to be sent to the Lakers to now be joining them at the end of his career is a little poetic.

So, no, the Lakers have not signed Chris Paul, and any post claiming otherwise without credible information should be treated as false. Could he eventually land with the Lakers? Yes, but for now, all we can do is wait and see.