Did Luka Doncic Get Hurt? Update on Lakers Star’s Injury vs Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers tipped off against the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, hoping to continue their road trip with a win, especially against star LeBron James’ former team. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, with superstar Luke Doncic exiting the game early. Here’s what happened.

With about 7:57 left on the clock in the first quarter, Doncic fired a three against defender Dean Wade, jumping backwards on one leg, like he often does. Unfortunately, he fell victim to a design flaw in Rocket Arena. While backing up, Doncic went off the court, which is raised about 4 to 5 inches above the arena’s base.

He immediately fell down, grabbing his ankle, before the team finished the possession and called a timeout, during which he was helped up and headed back to the locker room. He eventually returned later in the quarter, but he looks hobbled so far.

This is a developing story.