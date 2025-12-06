Did Luka Doncic Name His Son After Austin Reaves? Fact Checking The Viral Birth Photo

Luka Doncic has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last two games, officially due to “personal reasons.” In reality, he’s in Slovenia, where he and his partner just welcomed their second child. Now, a viral post is drawing attention to a surprising detail involving the baby’s name and his backcourt partner, Austin Reaves, a detail that has quietly shifted the conversation.

A screenshot of Doncic’s Instagram story began circulating online, featuring a picture of a baby with the caption “Mateo Austin Doncic,” and a post claiming that the Lakers star had given his ‘son’ Reaves’ name as a middle name.

Is it absurd? Absolutely. But it was believable enough to gain traction in the middle of one of the league’s most entertaining backcourt partnerships. The truth, however, is far less dramatic. Doncic did not welcome a son, but a daughter, and her name has not been shared publicly, making the viral claim entirely unfounded.

Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, already share a two-year-old daughter, Gabriela, and welcomed their second daughter on Thursday, December 4. The couple has always kept their family life closely guarded, which explains the absence of any details about their newborn. Their continued privacy makes the lack of public updates unsurprising.

Doncic and Goltes met in Croatia as kids and got engaged in July 2023. Goltes often splits time between LA and Ljubljana to take care of her first child. Since Gabriela’s birth, it seems like the couple has shifted to a more family-oriented lifestyle, with Doncic previously talking about building a peaceful life to focus on his children and Goltes sharing glimpses into motherhood and travel.

The main reason the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves rumor went viral

There are several reasons why the post about Luka Doncic naming his child after Austin Reaves spread so fast. One of the more popular reasons that the rumor took hold is the chemistry between the pair. The two guards quickly built a rapport and often engage in silly banter during post-game interviews or on-camera moments. Doncic once remarked on Reaves predicting a 40-point performance earlier this season: “Austin’s stupid.”

Imago Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s an idiot,” Reaves eventually clapped back when reporters asked him about Doncic managing expectations. “I don’t know what he did yesterday, but he was in a really good mood today, joking around, having a good time.”

Their partnership is solid on the court, too. Together, they’re the highest-scoring duo in the NBA, averaging a combined 64.2 points per game, and have led LA to a 16-6 record, helping establish them as a real-deal contender in the Western Conference.

As for Doncic’s return, Lakers head coach JJ Redick stated after tonight’s loss against the Boston Celtics that he could be back as soon as the team’s next game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but will most definitely be in the lineup against the San Antonio Spurs on the 10th for the Lakers’ NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup.