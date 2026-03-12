Did Luka Doncic Transfer $100M Worth of Properties to His Mother? Fact-Checking Viral Claim Amid Custody Battle

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic confirmed the internet speculations and announced his separation from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. This brought an end to their decade-long relationship, and the Lakers star also filed for custody of his two daughters. But did the 27-year-0ld also confirm transferring his assets?

The viral claim is from the X account, Kreationz, where it’s an Instagram post featuring Luka Doncic and his elder daughter Gabriela. And the first comment was from soccer star Achraf Hakimi, who wrote, “You divorced? Hope she didn’t take half of your assets?” There was an instant reply from the Lakers star, “nah I learned from you bro, left everything to my mom 😂😂😂 .”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As one can read the conversation and can easily make out that it’s fake. It referenced Hakimi’s divorce case in 2023, where his assets were tied to his mother’s name and avoided splitting his entire wealth with his ex-wife, Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk. Due to netizens being familiar with the story, it was hilarious for them to connect Luka Doncic’s current scenario to this.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a fabricated post; the photo of Luka with his daughter is real and was taken from the November 2025 post. At the time, he was never separated, so it won’t make sense for Hakimi to connect on this. But the real story remains that Doncic did file for separation and custody over a disagreement on bringing his daughters to the United States with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love my daughters more than anything, and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Luka Doncic confirmed the news to ESPN, his ex-fiancée had already filed a petition of her own. According to TMZ, Goltes was seeking child support for their two children, and it was only related to financial arrangements and not any custody orders.

Police had to be called during the Luka Doncic and Goltes controversy

The tensions increased during the birth of their second daughter, Olivia, in December 2025. Yes, just three months ago. Luka Doncic traveled to Slovenia to be with his partner and suggested that his elder daughter, Gabriela, travel with him. Because last spring, he could spend only three months with her. His request was denied, and there was a disagreement that led to Goltes calling the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the situation did not escalate. Doncic had left the hospital peacefully. In fact, police questioned both Luka and Anamaria and reported that they “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor.” Later, the Lakers star returned to the States and hasn’t seen his former partner or their two kids since.

That’s why the separation and a legal proceeding for custody. Before filing for custody, Luka Doncic also filed an interim injunction on February 26 with the Slovenian courts, seeking immediate contact with Gabriela and Olivia.