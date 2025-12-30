Did Michael Jordan Call LeBron James The GOAT on His 41st Birthday? Fact Checking Viral Social Media Post

LeBron James is 41. That surely is a serious age, given how grueling basketball can be at times. However, he’s the Chosen One. And as the saying goes, Bron aged like fine wine. Breaking and creating records in the NBA feels like regular chores for the Lakers superstar. Therefore, when he turned another year older, the greatest, Michael Jordan, specially wished him. But how true is it?

A Facebook page named Basketball Hustlers shared a post on Tuesday. The caption read: “The GOAT debate is over on LeBron James’ birthday.” But why? This page shared a collage of LeBron and MJ hugging at the 2022 All-Star games.

However, the collage had two tweets. One from Jordan: Happy Birthday GOAT 🐐🎉@KingJames. And apparently, Bron responded, saying: The GOAT recognizes GOAT 🐐🙌🏾 Thank you, the real GOAT @MJofficial. First of all, this viral claim is absolutely false. Michael Jordan does not have an official X handle.

Imago Credit: ESPN

Sure, another NBA parody account, Hoops Crave, claimed that MJ has a secret X/Twitter where he rage-baits people. But that too was a bluff. Now, coming back to the GOAT debate, well, that’s a continuous conversation that the NBA community thoroughly enjoys from time to time.

Meanwhile, birthday boy LeBron James is stealing the spotlight (as always) right before his 11th birthday game on Tuesday. Are we about to see another Dec 30 miracle against the Detroit Pistons?

LeBron James’ birthday game records

Across 23 seasons, December 30 kept finding LeBron James. Ten times, the schedule circled back to his birthday, starting in 2003 and stopping after 2023, skipping 2024 and 2025. The workload stayed heavy at 39.3 minutes. Production soared with 32.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Accuracy followed at 55.5 percent on 243 shots, 34.8 percent beyond the arc, 74.5 percent at the line.

Efficiency crowned the story. True shooting climbed to a stunning 62.9 percent, while team outcomes leaned favorable with six victories against four defeats. Moreover, one night rose above the rest. In 2009, the performance turned volcanic. Forty-eight points poured in, control never slipped, and Cleveland edged Washington 92 to 85. Thus, birthdays became statements, and not just celebrations.

Truth cuts through the noise. At 41, LeBron keeps time guessing while myths swirl and fade. The Michael Jordan birthday buzz crumbled, and the aura stayed untouched. Therefore, December 30 feels sacred again. Records, whispers, debates, and expectation hum. Another night waits, ready to test Bron’s destiny once more.