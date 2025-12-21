Did NBA Fine Derrick White and Grady Dick for Exchanging Jerseys? Fact Checking Viral News

The Boston Celtics were on the road yesterday against the Toronto Raptors without Jaylen Brown, that too, on the second leg of a back-to-back. Despite all that, Boston managed to grab a gutsy 112-96 win over the Raptors to move up to third place in the Eastern Conference. But the result would’ve been different had Payton Pritchard not stepped up in Brown’s absence.

The 27-year-old finished with 33 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, ensuring his team’s win. However, after the game, instead of him being in the spotlight, another news story took over the media with Boston’s Derrick White and Toronto’s Gradey Dick allegedly getting fined for swapping jerseys.

Did Derrick White and Gradey Dick get fined for swapping jerseys?

It all started when a basketball page on social media posted a picture of both players swapping jerseys after the game, claiming that the league had imposed a fine on them because of the improper message the picture sent.

“JUST IN: The NBA has fined Derrick White and Gradey Dick over their jersey swap, per league sources,” a page called Box Score PH posted on multiple social media platforms.

While this isn’t the first time that the Raptors star made the news for swapping jerseys, many believed this post to be true because of the picture of him attached alongside the Boston Celtics veteran. However, it isn’t true.

That’s because the page Box Score PH that posted this news is a parody account. This means that whatever they post is for entertainment purposes and not intended to convey real facts. So, without a doubt, you can assume that neither Gradey Dick nor Derrick White has been fined.

In fact, there’s no telling whether the two swapped jerseys after Saturday’s matchup or not. This could have been an edited or old picture of the two players.

Is Gradey Dick banned by the NBA for jersey swaps?

As we mentioned, this wasn’t the first instance of Gradey Dick making it to the headlines for a jersey swap. Before this, the Toronto Raptors star went viral on social media after he swapped shirts with his close friend and Orlando Magic player Anthony Black, for obvious reasons, of course. However, going viral on social media wasn’t exactly what the 22-year-old planned, or at least that’s what he says.

“That’s my guy,” Dick said after the swap. “I’ve been playing with him since or against him and with him around middle school days. So that’s been my guy for a long time, and you know, guys’ jersey swap for their boys. So, that’s my friend.” However, that did not seem to be the case.

In the video, which might’ve garnered millions of views, Gradey Dick is seen having a brief conversation with Black before saying yes to the picture. After which, the Magic star is seen calling a cameraman to capture the moment.

In the picture, Anthony Black, similar to Derrick White’s alleged image, is seen standing on the right. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick is standing on the left. The picture then went viral and was even shared by the Orlando Magic’s official X account before being deleted. While it did gain a lot of popularity, the Raptors star said that he doesn’t have any further plans to swap jerseys.

Many thought this was because he was told by the NBA not to engage in such activities. However, that might not be true, at least for now. As there are no official reports of the league handing out a warning to the Raptors’ youngster. It rather seems that he just didn’t want to force Adam Silver and Co. to that point.

All in all, it’s safe to say that Gradey Dick hasn’t been banned by the NBA as of writing. In fact, neither has he been fined. So, he can technically still swap jerseys with whoever he wants to. However, it would be better if he sticks to his ways and doesn’t attract unwanted attention toward himself.