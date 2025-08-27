Did Rob Pelinka & Jeanie Buss Meet Luka Doncic Before EuroBasket Opener? Details of Secret Dinner Revealed

The streets of Katowice, Poland, were buzzing on August 27, 2025. Just hours before EuroBasket tipped off, luxury vehicles were spotted pulling up near one of the city’s most exclusive restaurants. Out stepped some of basketball’s most recognizable power players, and at the center of it all was Luka Doncic, Slovenia’s national icon and the new face of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the eve of Slovenia’s EuroBasket opener against Poland, Doncic was expected to be focused solely on his national team duties. Instead, he was also welcoming a high-profile delegation from Los Angeles, in what appeared to be a carefully coordinated private gathering. What exactly unfolded at that dinner in Katowice is still shrouded in secrecy, but its significance is undeniable.

According to a report by Svet24, Doncic, alongside Slovenian Basketball Federation president Matej Erjavec St. Jean and his agent, greeted a special group from the City of Angels. Leading the pack was Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager and Kobe Bryant’s long-time confidant. The Lakers’ presence in Katowice was a statement in itself; this wasn’t just a casual check-in.

But the real surprise came when Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ governor, was also spotted at the dinner. Pictures confirmed her presence, instantly sparking conversations about just how far the Lakers are willing to go to make Luka Doncic feel like the centerpiece of their future. With both Buss and Pelinka in attendance, it was clear this wasn’t an ordinary team visit; it was a full show of commitment from the highest levels of the organization.

The timing of the meeting couldn’t have been more symbolic. Doncic had only recently signed his three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers on August 2, 2025, locking him in as the franchise’s cornerstone through 2028. Just weeks later, here were Buss and Pelinka, flying across the globe to show up in Katowice, on the day of Doncic’s press conference.

Their presence carried a message: Luka Doncic isn’t just another star in purple and gold; he is the Lakers’ future. Supporting him in Slovenia, during a tournament he holds dear, underlined that the organization is fully invested in his journey on and off the NBA court.

Luka’s EuroBasket Connection

For Doncic, EuroBasket isn’t just another international competition. It’s where he announced himself to the world back in 2017, helping Slovenia capture their first-ever European title alongside Goran Dragic. At only 18, he averaged 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, sealing his reputation as a generational talent.

By 2022, he returned to the tournament as a bona fide NBA superstar, putting up monster averages of 26 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Yet, Slovenia stumbled in the quarterfinals against Poland, finishing sixth, a disappointment that still lingers. Doncic admitted afterward, “We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of how we competed.”

Now in 2025, he’s back, leaner and sharper. Reports note he has shed nearly 14 kilograms, with scouts calling him “more explosive” and in the “best shape of his life.” For Slovenia, and now the Lakers, EuroBasket offers the first glimpse of what this new Luka Doncic can bring.

Pelinka and Buss attending a EuroBasket group-stage opener is no small gesture. The Lakers’ delegation will reportedly be present at Slovenia’s matchup against Poland and perhaps even their sold-out clash with France. This is more than just scouting; it’s relationship-building at the highest level.

Rob Pelinka has long been central to forging trust with Doncic’s camp. His discreet but bold move to acquire him in the blockbuster February 1, 2025, trade from Dallas, sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks, was hailed as a masterstroke. Jeanie Buss, meanwhile, was the architect behind the secrecy of that deal, drawing on lessons from the Pau Gasol trade in 2008 and the vetoed Chris Paul trade in 2011.

For Buss to personally fly to Poland alongside Pelinka speaks volumes. It’s an effort to cement the Lakers as not just Doncic’s employer, but as his long-term basketball family.

Details of the Katowice dinner remain under wraps. No direct quotes have surfaced from Doncic, Buss, or Pelinka. But the timing suggests it was less about contracts, they already locked Doncic in with his extension, and more about reassurance. The Lakers want their superstar to know they value his passion for Slovenia just as much as his NBA success.

By appearing in Katowice, the Lakers also send a signal to fans and media: Luka Doncic’s era in Los Angeles isn’t just about basketball; it’s about global presence, cultural connection, and mutual respect.

Slovenia’s campaign at EuroBasket 2025 begins with a daunting Group D that includes Poland and France. The Lakers’ leadership being present at these games shows confidence in Doncic’s ability to shine on both international and NBA stages. For the Lakers, it’s also a scouting trip of sorts; they get to see firsthand how Doncic leads, motivates, and carries a nation.

More importantly, it demonstrates a shift in the Lakers’ philosophy. The LeBron James era may be winding down, but in Luka Doncic, the Lakers have not only found their next superstar but are actively building their entire identity around him.

A secret dinner in Katowice may not change the scoreboard at Spodek Arena, but it could shape the Lakers’ future. The sight of Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss alongside Luka Doncic on the eve of EuroBasket signals more than loyalty; it’s strategy, symbolism, and a statement of intent.

As Doncic begins his EuroBasket journey in the best shape of his career, the Lakers’ show of support makes one thing clear: this partnership is about more than just winning games in Los Angeles; it’s about legacy.

So here’s the question: Do you think the Lakers’ bold move of flying Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka to EuroBasket will strengthen Luka Doncic’s bond with the franchise, or is it just a symbolic gesture with little real impact?