Did Spurs Respond to Viral Anti-Hispanic Incident Video From Suns Game? Fact-Checking the Rumor

The claim: The San Antonio Spurs put out a statement condemning Thursday night’s viral anti-Hispanic video

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The high-flying San Antonio Spurs made their way to a narrow 100-101 win over the Phoenix Suns last night. Courtesy of Victor Wembanyama’s dagger in the dying minutes, the Spurs extended their win streak to four games on the trot. Mitch Johnson’s team is 9-1 in their last 10, firmly sitting as the second seed in the West. But last night’s celebrations were blurred by a revolting racist video that went viral and killed the mood for the Spurs faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video from Thursday’s San Antonio Spurs game at Frost Bank Center has sparked widespread backlash online. Shared initially on TikTok before being removed, the clip shows a woman in lower-level seats texting visible messages about the crowd’s ethnic makeup.

The footage, captured from behind the woman, shows her sending texts to a contact named “Chris,” including phrases questioning Hispanic fans’ presence and ability to afford tickets. “A lot of crazy Hispanic fans,” she wrote. Followed by a secondary text exclaiming, “How can they afford it?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It amassed over 1.6 million views on TikTok and spread across X and other platforms before it was eventually taken down. Reporters confirmed the video’s authenticity through multiple reposts but could not identify the woman or obtain her response.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original uploader shared the video with the text “If your gma (grandma) was at the game tonight, ew.” TikTok user @inluvwganineee added the caption on the post, “‘How can they afford it’ is craaaazy. Someone come get your gma (grandma) fr (for real),” with Drake’s ‘No Face’ playing in the background.

Online discourse ties the clip to broader discussions on inclusivity at NBA games in diverse cities. No further details on the woman’s identity have emerged at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-checking viral claim about San Antonio Spurs’ response

After a massive uproar on social media, San Antonio fans were expecting a response from their beloved organization on Friday. According to DataUSA, of San Antonio’s 1.48 million population, around 64.6% identify as Hispanic or Latino. Hence, a video like the one from last night is bound to rub their diverse fanbase the wrong way, and understandably so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters were delighted when they came across a press release from the organization, shared by multiple beat journalists and official fan groups. The depicted press release has been circulating on Facebook and X, with local reporters attributing it to the Spurs ownership group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Rating: False

After examining Spurs Sports and Entertainment’s social media platforms and its official NBA website, we were unable to locate the press release mentioned above. The claimed team response, circulating on social media, appears fabricated, with no evidence on official platforms. San Antonio’s dedicated fans deserve verified reporting rather than unconfirmed claims that amplify division.

As of the time of writing, neither Gregg Popovich—president of Spurs basketball operations and former head coach—nor any other top Spurs executives have issued public comments on the viral video from Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popovich, known for his outspoken advocacy on social justice issues throughout his 28-year tenure with San Antonio, has not addressed the footage in postgame media sessions, on team social channels, or in personal statements. Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Pencer and managing partner Peter J. Holt also remain silent on the matter.

SSE has not publicly addressed the video, which some view as a missed chance to reinforce inclusivity amid the city’s 65%+ Hispanic demographic. With a matchup against the Indiana Pacers set for March 22, an official comment could still emerge.