Did Shams Charania Fire Back at Kevin Durant for Using Phone During NBA All-Star Game? Truth Behind Viral Claim

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is notoriously known for confronting his haters on social media. The Slim Reaper has gone back and forth with several analysts and fans over the years. In fact, only recently, the two-time Finals MVP made headlines after his alleged burner account was exposed online.

Now, not even hours after that new first emerged, seemingly even ESPN insider Shams Charania has fired back at Durant. This seeming response from the NBA reporter comes after KD called Charania out for using his phone while participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. But is it true?

Has Shams Charania shot back at Kevin Durant?

On Friday, during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Houston Rockets veteran Kevin Durant offered some friendly, unwanted criticism of Shams Charania’s dedication to his job.

Charania, who was part of Team Giannis, with the Milwaukee Bucks forward serving as the honorary coach, when he was spotted using his phone several times. It’s safe to say that Durant wasn’t a big fan of Charania’s commitment to the job, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the ESPN reporter.

“My goodness, have some respect @ShamsCharania…during the game??????????,” KD wrote with a picture of Shams using his phone during the game.

As you’d expect, this tweet from the Rockets star drew a lot of attention on social media, with fans going berserk in the comments section. Now, fast forward to today, another tweet is going viral on X, this time with Kevin Durant being on the receiving end.

A popular hoops account known as NBACentel posted a screenshot that featured Shams Charania tweeting and asking the same question to Durant. That too, with a picture of the 37-year-old using the phone during last night’s NBA All-Star Game. But did the insider really clap back at KD?

Perhaps not. That’s because NBACentel is a popular parody account known to catch fans off guard, as it resembles NBACentral. That said, the tweet that the account put out was just an edited picture from Durant’s previous tweet itself.

So, it’s safe to say that Sham Charania did not shoot back at the Houston forward for calling him out, at least for now. Well, maybe he doesn’t even have to. After all, Durant seemingly has already invited a lot of trouble for himself.

Massive trouble awaits Kevin Durant if the burner account news turns out to be true

Although Kevin Durant is safe from Shams Charania’s tweets for now, that doesn’t help him much, being surrounding with another controversy. This comes after screenshots from an account called @gethigher77, which is now private, started spreading during the All-Star Weekend.

The account, which is allegedly Durant’s burner, reportedly criticized Houston players such as Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, claiming that the Turkish All-Star center struggles with shooting as well as defending. Meanwhile, calling out Smith for his poor shot-making.

Not just that, it also featured text seemingly from KD talking down his former teammates, Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker. Booker was reportedly called a “dictator” by the Slim Reaper for being someone who took all the credit in wins, while Irving was said to act as if Durant owed him something.

There were plenty more such controversial texts posted on the account, which, if proven to be from Kevin Durant, could cause a lot of problems for him in the near future. Nonetheless, as of now, none of these claims has been proven.

Matter of fact, this isn’t the first time Durant has been accused of having a burner account, though he often responds to his critics from his main account. That’s exactly why it’s hard to believe that he could be behind this one. Nonetheless, we continue to keep a close eye on any further developments.