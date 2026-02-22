Did Stephen Curry Ditch Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal To Sign With $30.6Bn Brand? Warriors Star Teases Free Agency Move

There’s no doubt that Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry is the biggest sneaker free agent ever. He broke up with Under Armour back in November 2025, and since then, he has been dropping subtle hints about his next move by wearing all types of sneakers. From wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita to sporting Dwyane Wade’s Li Nings, the Chef has shown it all. While fans wait in anticipation for him to sign a contract, Curry dropped a major hint about his next move.

On Sunday, a viral clip from practice emerged, where the Warriors star was seen wearing ANTA Sneakerverse SV Eclosion Type 2, which had the Stephen Curry Brand logo integrated into it. Fans went absolutely crazy watching the video and the images of the sneakers worn by Curry. Many believe that this could be an indication that the four-time NBA champion has finally made up his mind and will sign a contract with the Chinese sportswear brand.

Most recently, Curry honored his long-time teammate Klay Thompson’s lifetime contract with Anta. The Chef stepped on the court on All-Star Weekend wearing the KT 11 PEs, a special edition of Klay Thompson‘s signature line. The two were known as the Splash Brothers because of their ability to hit from three-point range at will. They also shared the dressing room at Bay Arena for 13 long seasons. Although Klay Thompson has moved to Dallas, the love between him and Curry remains the same, as highlighted during All-Star Weekend. So there’s a strong possibility that Klay has probably convinced Curry to sign a deal with Anta.

When Curry parted ways with Under Armour, both parties claimed that they had a great time and it was better for them to call it quits. Overall, it was indeed a great collaboration as UA believed in him in 2013 before all the accolades, and he helped them reach greater heights, swelling their market shares. But things got a little sour when Under Armour released their latest Stephen Curry Brand sneaker this month, and the Warriors star didn’t wear it, nor did he make a post on his socials.

Shaquille O’Neal dropped a bombshell about Stephen Curry’s next move in the sneaker free agency

Following his breakup with Under Armour, Curry sported several different shoes on a daily basis. However, he caught the eye of Shaquille O’Neal when he wore his iconic Reebok ‘Shaqnosis’ shoes. Following that, Shaq was asked if he knows a thing or two about the 37-year-old’s next move in the sneaker market.

Shaq, who is the president of Reebok Basketball, shared that people from Reebok are speaking to people from Curry’s camp over a potential deal. “Well, he is a personal friend of mine,” said Shaq. “And I think our people are having conversations with his people.”

Shaq has been in the position at Reebok Basketball since 2023, and it is clear that, like most shoe companies, they will also shoot their shot at the most viable free agent available in the market. However, many believed that Michael Jordan could lure the Chef back to Nike. His teammate Draymond Green has already said that a Nike collaboration with Curry would be off the charts. He believes that had Curry stayed with Nike, his brand would have been as big as the Jordans.

While it is far-fetched, at least right now, when Curry is already 37 and at the twilight of his career, a CurryxJordan collaboration would simply break the market.