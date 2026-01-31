Did Stephen Curry Get Hurt Tonight? Injury Update on Warriors Star After Exit to Locker Room

Dub Nation’s worst fears have manifested. On a night the Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons on a great run, Stephen Curry had to exit in the second half. After his exit, the Dubs have been down 109-117 in the fourth quarter. But they won’t be getting their best closer back.

The Warriors officially ruled out Curry for the rest of the game after he left late in the third quarter. He has aggravated his knee. It’s the same knee that gave him trouble in Minnesota.

He had tallied 23 points on a 7-of-16 shooting in the 25 minutes he played with 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 block.

It’s a small comfort that Curry didn’t limp with his wrapped knee. He gingerly walked himself to the locker room withoout any assistance. We’d still have to wait for the team to respond on the severity of it.

The Dubs naturally don’t want to lose Stephen Curry at this critical juncture. The Warriors are rapidly losing star power since Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL tear, followed by Jonathan Kuminga’s injury. Curry has been having knee issues since last week and the team is trying to manage his injury without sidelining him for an extended period.

This is a developing story.