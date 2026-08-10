Did the Lakers Reach Out to Ben Simmons? Fact-Checking Viral Rumors on Ex-76ers Star’s Return to NBA

From all the reports and rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, it seems the NBA return is on the cards. He last played in the league in April 2025 and missed the entirety of the last season to focus on rehabilitation. With a return to the Australian minicamp, the three-time All-Star is sending the right signals.

Sr. NBA writer at Andscape, Marc J. Spears, reported on the health update of Simmons from the camp and also about potential interest from NBA teams, including one Western Conference team. Then, Marc Jacobs of Lakers Film Studio tweeted about interest from JJ Redick’s team.

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“REPORT: The #Lakers are among the teams that have reached out to Ben Simmons regarding a potential return to the NBA. Simmons is willing to sign for the veteran minimum and is currently weighing his options. Per @MarcJSpears.”

Ben Simmons played alongside JJ Redick in Philadelphia, and the two have remained close. On paper, the Lakers fit is easy to see. They need help at forward and could use another option behind their starting center, two roles Simmons could potentially fill. But that is where the connection ends for now.

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There is no credible report confirming that the Lakers have actually reached out to the former No. 1 pick. Marc J. Spears reported that several NBA teams have shown interest in Simmons, but he did not identify Los Angeles as one of them.

“Free agent forward Ben Simmons is expected to be a full participant with ‘zero restrictions’ at a player-led private minicamp for the Australian men’s basketball team, beginning Monday in Melbourne,” a source told ESPN Andscape on Sunday. “Several NBA teams have expressed interest to Simmons’ camp, including one West squad that offered a training camp invite. He is also open to signing a vet minimum contract. Simmons has dreams of playing for Australia during the 2028 LA Olympics. Attending mini-camp aids hope”

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Nowhere in Spears’ report does he say the Lakers are one of the teams interested in Ben Simmons. If anything, the most persistent rumor this summer has been a possible reunion with the 76ers, where the three-time All-Star spent the first four seasons of his NBA career.

Although the Lakers rumors are not coming completely out of nowhere. Los Angeles has been linked to Ben Simmons before, most notably in 2021, when Shams Charania reported that the Lakers had interest in both Simmons and Jerami Grant. At the time, a deal was considered difficult because of Simmons’ massive salary and the Lakers’ lack of matching contracts, but the interest itself was real.

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That history matters now because Simmons is available at a completely different price, reportedly open to signing for the minimum, while the Lakers again have a need for size, defense, and versatility at forward. Add in his previous relationship with JJ Redick, and it is easy to see why Los Angeles keeps getting mentioned whenever Simmons’ comeback comes up.

The Lakers are not the only team connected to him, either. Previously, Diego Jiménez Rubio of BlogdeBasket reported, “The Philadelphia 76ers are considering adding the Australian on a one-year minimum-salary contract to fill the final spot on their roster.”

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Ben Simmons has been hyping his potential return

After spending the past year recovering physically, he stated that several NBA coaches have told him, “If he’s healthy, he’ll have a place in the league.” His goal is to return in the best possible condition and demonstrate that he can still contribute. “I want to get as strong as possible, get back on the court, and show a team that my skills are still needed,” he recently explained.

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Ben Simmons recently told Men’s Health that he does not have a specific destination in mind for his NBA return, but he did mention two potential landing spots. “Maybe I’ll go back to Philly.”

Another option that he stated was, “Miami would be nice.” Ben Simmons explained that the coaching philosophy of Erik Spoelstra and the Heat culture is why he is inclined towards them. The connection also comes from the fact that the 30-year-old has been living and working out primarily in Miami

His recent Instagram post was about him working out and flaunting his abs again, suggesting he is in his best shape. “I wouldn’t change the story. The highs, the lows, the pain, the time, the lessons. I embrace all of it. Every chapter built something in me that I couldn’t have built any other way. Proud of where I stand. Ready for wherever this goes.”

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With workouts and a statement of intent, it feels like Ben Simmons is eager for a return. Spears reporting on the Australian accepting a veteran minimum also reduces the risk for the teams reaching out.