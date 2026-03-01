Did Tyler Herro Troll Kevin Durant Over Alleged Burners? Fact-Checking Truth Behind Heated Altercation

Heat guard Tyler Herro is not afraid of any confrontation against any Rockets player. In December 2024, it was Amen Thompson who delivered a WWE-like Slam, which produced six ejections. The afternoon clash on Saturday was fiery as Kevin Durant took offense at a statement that Herro made. Was it regarding the alleged burner controversy?

During the All-Star weekend, KD featured for the 16th game of his career, but it dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons. The account in question is @gethigher77, which has been disparaging former teammates and coaches, as well as many of Durant’s current teammates like Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and others, in group chats with fans.

A video on social media went viral, which alleged that Tyler Herro referenced this ‘KD Files’ controversy to provoke the Rockets star. “I know what burners you run”. But for clarity, no mic at the time picked up what the Heat star stated. The messages on social media can judge the clip, but until there is an official video audio proof, Herro’s back-and-forth remains alleged.

Tyler Herro and Kevin Durant were jawing for much of that first quarter. It all heated up with 5:22 left in the first quarter. After the Heat were trailing 14-4 to start, it was Herro who did not step away from the heated confrontation. At first, KD did walk away, but there was something that Herro said that made him go back. Miami’s Andrew Wiggins and Houston’s Josh Okogie were the first on the scene to separate their teammates.

Both Herro and KD were assessed for technical fouls after jawing at each other. They went on to trade buckets in several segments for the remainder of the game. Speaking to reporters after their 115-105 victory over the Rockets, the Heat guard addressed his intense face-to-face encounter with Kevin Durant.

“Nothing crazy. I know Kev a little bit just competing. I feel like as a team we didn’t have an edge to us in Milwaukee or Philly,” he said. “We’re competing at the end of the day. He was saying I couldn’t guard, then I said something to him. We’re competing at the end of the day. You want to be able to play against the best in the world and compete like that. That’s what I live for. I love to compete.”

Even Heat star Bam Adebayo, who has been teammates with KD during the Olympics, agreed with Herro’s assessment. “It’s competitors being competitors — it get like that when we play pick-up yall don’t just see it.” Indeed, the game produced a competitive encounter.

Both teams had double-digit leads early. However, neither team had a double-digit lead in the second half with 1:52 left.

How did Kevin Durant describe the altercation?

The alleged burner account controversy hasn’t affected Kevin Durant’s production for the Houston Rockets. Since the All-Star break, he has already produced a 35-point game and a season-high 12 assists in another, and a historic 40-point game against the Magic. The game against the Miami Heat was no different.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant had a solid performance with game high 32 points and eight assists. His stat sheet was filled with five rebounds and two blocks on 60.0% shooting (2-8 from three).

“I just think we both needed a little jolt and energy to start the game. You seen it. We laughed and joke right after that. I got respect for Tyler. He has respect for me. Those words, it’s his words at the end of the day. We ain’t do nothing too much. It wasn’t too physical on our end. I appreciate his competitiveness and vice versa. We can move on from there,” Durant said.

Even Durant did not confirm what Tyler Herro said to him. It’s been weeks, but the burner account controversy refuses to die down. In fact, ESPN’s Lisa Salters pointed out an interesting detail. “What KD did not say was that the account was not his,” Salters reported. Instead of directly disowning the account, the answer from KD was cryptic.