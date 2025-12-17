Did Zion Williamson Slide Into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs? Fact Checking the Viral Screenshot

It’s easy to get fooled in the age of media. On X, NBA Centel has managed to mislead prominent players and individuals into believing their false reporting. Something similar is now happening with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, with a false screenshot of a conversation with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney going viral.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The post was shared by hugeballsports on Instagram. It featured a screenshot shown as a story posted by Sweeney, asking, “whose man is this? Get him out my dm,”. The text chain saw the use of Zion Williamson’s Instagram profile, sending forward messages to the renowned actress. But please don’t fall for the images. It is entirely fabricated and not true.

The Instagram page is similar to NBA Centel, sharing ‘troll’ posts just to stir up a few reactions. They have also created other wild posts, such as stating Giannis Antetokounmpo is retiring from basketball to pursue a career in gloving. So now, the Pelicans’ bruising forward did not initiate a conversation with Sydney Sweeney.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huge Balls Sports (@hugeballsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Zion Williamson is currently dating content creator Ahkeema Rose Love. The pair have been together for the past two years, and even share a daughter, Azira, born in November 2023. While the couple have faced challenges throughout their relationship, they have persevered and remain close to this day. Ahkeema regularly attends Pelicans games while also sharing pictures with Zion Williamson on her Instagram.

So, let’s not fall prey to misleading news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zion Williamson returns from injury for the Pelicans

Having dispelled some fake news, let’s dive into the real world. The Pelicans’ season hopes took a tumble when Williamson suffered a hip injury. It caused him to miss six consecutive games. However, this season just appears to be different for Williamson. The former number one pick transformed his physique, focusing on reducing his weight to support his elite athleticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The results haven’t started to flow fully yet. So far, Zion Williamson has only appeared in 11 games this season, averaging under 22 points per game. But there’s a stark contrast in the way his body is dealing with injuries. Until last season, it took longer for the 25-year-old to recover from minor injuries.

But this time, the Pelicans coaching staff were impressed with his ‘ahead of schedule’ recovery. While speaking to the media, Zion Williamson revealed how his offseason training regimen is contributing to his body’s improved response.

“But over the summer, me putting that work in my body, it allows me — if something does happen — it’s nothing that keeps me out a super, long time. I’m able to rehab at a faster but more efficient rate,” Zion Williamson said about his conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s still not found his groove just yet. However, there’s optimism that Williamson won’t spend regular time on the sidelines this season after getting into ideal shape. The Pelicans are an underdog team in the West, with Jordan Poole’s return also handing them a boost. He and Williamson could form a splendid tandem for the Pelicans this season.

How do you think they will do with both of their stars back in action? Let us know your views in the comments below.