“Didn’t Know That Would Be Our Last Talk”: Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Heartfelt Story About Jason Collins After His Tragic Death at 47

Karl-Anthony Towns did not realize his conversation with Jason Collins during All-Star Weekend would be their final one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After news broke Tuesday that Collins had died at 47 following a battle with stage 4 glioblastoma, Towns shared an emotional message on Instagram remembering the last time they spoke. The moment happened during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco just a few months after Collins publicly revealed his diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just had a beautiful conversation with Jason at All-Star Weekend,” Towns wrote on his Instagram story. “Gave him a huge hug and told him how good it was to see him smiling, healthy, and surrounded by love. Didn’t know that would be our last talk. Rest easy brother.”

The interaction Towns described took place in San Francisco during All-Star Weekend in February, roughly two months after Collins publicly revealed his diagnosis. Even while battling one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, Collins still left the impression of someone full of warmth, positivity, and gratitude around the people closest to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins spoke candidly about the severity of his condition in an essay with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne after revealing his diagnosis in late 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biopsy revealed that my glio had a growth factor of 30%, meaning that within a matter of weeks, if nothing were to be done, the tumor would run out of room and I’d probably be dead within six weeks to three months,” Collins said at the time.

Collins pursued experimental treatment overseas after the diagnosis, but the cancer later returned. According to reports, he died peacefully at home surrounded by family, including his husband, film producer Brunson Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towns also paid tribute to Brandon Clarke, whose death shocked the NBA community the same day.

“Prayers to the Clarke family and those surrounding him in these times,” Towns wrote. “Everybody knew the love he carried. Way too young. Way too soon. Heartbroken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dual losses hit the basketball world hard Tuesday. Towns, who lost his mother Jacqueline in 2020 following COVID-related complications, has long been one of the NBA’s most emotionally open stars when discussing grief and loss publicly.

Jason Collins’ Legacy Extended Far Beyond Basketball

For most of his 13 NBA seasons, Collins built a reputation as a dependable veteran willing to do the less glamorous work that winning teams need. He defended physically, rebounded, set screens, and embraced rotational roles throughout stops with the Nets, Celtics, Hawks, Wizards, Grizzlies, and Timberwolves.

ADVERTISEMENT

That background made his historic 2013 Sports Illustrated essay even more powerful. Collins was not a superstar at the peak of his fame. He was a respected veteran near the end of his career who decided that living honestly mattered more than the professional risk that came with it.

Imago Credit: X

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also emphasized the humanity that defined Collins throughout his life and career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” Silver said. “He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.”

The same theme echoed throughout nearly every tribute shared Tuesday. Beyond the history he made in 2013, people remembered Collins for his kindness, warmth, and ability to make others feel seen. Towns experienced that firsthand during All-Star Weekend, embracing Collins without realizing it would become their final goodbye.