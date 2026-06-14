“Didn’t Deserve to Win”: Spurs HC Makes Harsh Remark on Victor Wembanyama & Co. After Honest Jalen Brunson Admission

The 2026 NBA Finals concluded with raw emotion and brutal honesty in San Antonio. While the New York Knicks were emotional on the floor at the end of a half-century title drought, the emotions were different inside the San Antonio locker room. Immediately following the tight 94-90 Game 5 loss at the Frost Bank Center, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had to replay all the mistakes, the misses, and failures for an incident report to the media. What came was a very candid assessment of his young roster’s performance, anchored by Victor Wembanyama.

Rather than consoling his players or maybe showing a bitter display over officiating complaints, Johnson flatly stated that his team simply did not earn the right to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

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“There’s a lot that goes into it, but the simple consistency is we didn’t deserve to win the games,” Johnson confessed.

“There’s a lot of level of execution, there could be rebounding, there can be end-of-game details, they’re going to start a game where you get the lead and then don’t sustain that. But NBA games are long. It happens during the regular season too. It’s just everything’s much more on stage during the NBA Finals when everybody’s watching

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That’s a critical admission. Johnson was doomed to the sidelines, watching De’Aaron Fox go for a layup instead of dribbling out the clock during a single-point lead. He saw Wemby make a costly turnover and miss a potential game-winning shot. Most significantly, he saw his team blow the biggest lead in NBA Finals history, and it was a recurring pattern throughout the series.

So, reflecting on the team’s mistakes, Johnson graciously admitted the Knicks deserved the win.

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“We weren’t ready to win an NBA championship. The better team won. We did a lot of good things, and we didn’t finish the job. And that’s what it is.”

When reporters asked the Coach of the Year finalist what he ultimately wished his defense had done differently across the series to alter the outcome against newly crowned Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Johnson offered a blunt admission:

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“Make him score less points.”‘

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Brunson had just finished torching San Antonio with a historic 45-point masterpiece, a dominant closeout display that thoroughly exposed the defensive limitations of the Western Conference champions.

Refusing to shield Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, or the rest of the roster from the reality of the defeat, Johnson broke down the execution failures that plagued the team throughout their postseason collapse.

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Spurs’ mistakes could set the tone for Victor Wembanyama’s future

Mitch Johnson’s frustration is the same as what Spurs fans have felt throughout the postseason: their struggle to maintain leads under intense pressure. As he said, this flaw was magnified on the sport’s biggest stage. The most glaring example occurred during Game 4’s historic collapse, where Wemby & Co. surrendered a massive 29-point advantage, the largest blown lead in NBA Finals history, to lose by a single point.

And Wemby admitted the Spurs weren’t “hungry” enough to sustain the lead.

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In Game 5, the trend repeated itself as the Spurs built an early nine-point second-half cushion behind Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, only to watch it evaporate under a relentless 29-point (of his 45-point masterclass) second-half barrage orchestrated entirely by Jalen Brunson.

While the loss brought a sombre end to the season, this Finals run remains an astronomical leap forward for the franchise.

These Finals will provide Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and Fox with the essential experience required for long-term championship longevity.

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Now, by taking full accountability for the tactical shortcomings instead of shifting blame, Johnson, on his own for the first time without Gregg Popovich, is setting realistic standards for a future Spurs blueprint and its long-awaited return to basketball glory.