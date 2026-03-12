“Didn’t Feel Safe”: Stephen Curry’s Ex-Teammate Admits Losing Two Jobs Amid Global Conflict

Political tensions have arisen all over the world. People are moving around. Thousands have had to relocate. Amidst all this, the sporting landscape is also suffering. Former Warriors guard Quinn Cook has been playing overseas for the past few years. However, his latest attempts to get back on the court have been blocked by safety issues.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a phone call interview with Marc J. Spears, Cook revealed the difficulties of finding a permanent home outside the NBA. He was supposed to play for Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Basketball Club during the 2026 Basketball Africa League. But due to conflicts between the USA and Rwanda, the team opted out. It left Cook without a job, and not for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former teammate of Stephen Curry also tried to play in Iran, even agreeing on terms. However, once military conflicts emerged between the USA and Iran, Cook chose not to travel out of fear for his safety.

“I had a deal in Iran, but obviously stuff happened with the government after a back and forth that Iran and America had been having. So I didn’t feel safe to go. I didn’t end up going and then I got the deal with the BAL. … I didn’t really understand the politics, but now I’m paying attention because it’s really affecting my livelihood,” Quinn Cook told ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time NBA champion, besides Stephen Curry and the Warriors, is now dealing with a difficult situation. He wants to continue playing in order to prepare for life after basketball. But global tensions create invisible boundaries that are wise to maintain. Quinn Cook has a family to look after, and playing basketball is a stable path.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My whole life, until now, I’ve never had basketball stop for political things that happened in the world… People who depend on basketball for happiness and a job, you have to understand that there are bigger things in life,” Cook added.

But the 32-year-old hasn’t given up yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn Cook is still open to going to Africa

APR BBC pulling out of the African Basketball League stopped Quinn Cook from returning to overseas basketball. He felt especially sad since he was longing to go to Africa for the first time. Everything was planned out until it all fell apart. However, that being said, Stephen Curry’s former teammate is still pitching himself to other teams in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was excited about checking it out. I also planned on going with my mom and sister. Rwanda was a spot we were supposed to hit, but now I will have to wait and see. Everything happens for a reason, but I hope BAL teams see I’m available and I’m open to play for another team,” he said.

The former NBA vet understands just how hard the landscape is right now. He can’t just pick up his bags and leave for wherever. Quinn Cook is keeping himself updated with the geopolitical situation before making a well-informed decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not as easy as the NBA,” Cook said. He can’t just ask for a trade to a different city. The former Warriors guard is dealing with changing countries, literally having to uproot his life before sowing the seeds at his next destination. He can’t very well look for a permanent home without being sure of his own security.

It’s a sensitive situation for aspiring overseas basketball players, not just Quinn Cook. Hopefully, the two-time NBA champion can find the right home for his basketball soon.