“Didn’t Know if I Could Walk”: Forgotten NBA Star Breaks Down in Tears Days After Public Plea to Teams

While all eyes are on LeBron James, the biggest comeback story of this offseason is being written in a regular Las Vegas gym. Victor Oladipo’s emotional and inspiring comeback trail has captivated the basketball world this summer. The two-time NBA All-Star put on an incredibly emotional display in Las Vegas on Tuesday through a self-organized pro day. The workout came just days after the 34-year-old veteran took to social media to make a rare, direct public plea to teams, stating that he is open to any opportunity that values winning and mentorship.

He broke down in tears following the private showcase in front of NBA executives, scouts, and general managers. Following that intense workout, where onlookers noted his jumper still looked remarkably smooth three years removed from the league, an emotional Oladipo shook the hand of every single attendee in the gym. He later shared an incredibly raw video on Instagram, baring his soul about the grueling physical and mental battles he has endured behind closed doors that led to this pro-day.

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“It’s in my f—— soul to keep fighting. On my soul, bro… didn’t even know if I could walk,” Oladipo spoke over clips of his workouts. And yes, that signature jumper still lives.

Underneath the powerful footage, he captioned the reel with the biblical reference of believing, “John 20:29.”

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“I don’t give a f— of what you n—- are going through, positivity outweighs all, love, loyalty, prosperity, positivity. Compete, buck. That talk, that light, that unity, it will prevail. F— all that s—. The cuts, the trades, and control what you can control, that’s the work bruh. So keep working.”

While he waits for NBA teams to give him a chance, fans are incredibly moved by his perseverance. Fanbases like the Miami Heat’s, which still remembers his intense playoff dominance, are urging Pat Riley to bring Oladipo back.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo and more show Victor Oladipo support

Oladipo’s vulnerable message quickly triggered a massive wave of support from fans and the league’s biggest superstars. The comments section of his post became a fraternity of players celebrating his unrelenting spirit.

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Miami Heat’s newest cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo responded with a supportive, “💯🙏🏽.” That prompted fans to appeal to Giannis about getting Oladipo back to South Beach.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who also made a comeback from a year-long injury absence, wrote, “My brotha!”

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Veteran center Andre Drummond, who’s on the Knicks now, offered his encouragement, commenting, “I’m proud of you brother ! Keep pushing 🫂.”

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum added, “My 🐕,” and veteran big man Deandre Jordan echoed Oladipo’s core message, writing, “Positivity outweighs ALL!!! 🔥 🧘🏾‍♂️.”

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By operating without an agent, organizing his own scouting platform, and appealing directly to teams, Oladipo has become the most heartwarming offseason story. The overwhelming support remains despite his career being heavily derailed by severe injuries.

The former No. 2 overall pick originally rose to superstardom with the Indiana Pacers during the 2017–18 season, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and pushing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to a grueling seven-game playoff series. However, subsequent major knee and tendon injuries robbed him of his elite athleticism, and he has not appeared in an official NBA game since April 2023 with the Miami Heat.

Refusing to let his career end on a low note, Oladipo spent a portion of this past season rebuilding his conditioning during a 15-game stint with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, with the late-summer free agency market churning, the veteran guard is making his intentions plain.

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“If you’re about winning, value mentorship, and think there could be a fit, you can reach me directly,” Oladipo recently wrote in an open pitch on X. “I’m open to every opportunity right now — I just want to make sure I weigh each one carefully.”

Whether an NBA franchise ultimately answers that call remains to be seen. But there’s something worth sitting with here: in a league where veteran pride routinely outlasts veteran usefulness, Oladipo has done the rarer, harder thing – let go of the image to preserve the reality.

The G League stint, the public outreach, the deliberate patience, none of it reads like desperation. It reads like a man who has already made peace with what he can’t control, and is quietly doing everything about what he can.