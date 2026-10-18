Dillon Brooks Calls Kevin Durant a “Stench in the Locker Room” as Suns Star Backs Mat Ishbia in Feud With Rockets Star

Kevin Durant’s departure from Phoenix was supposed to close a disappointing chapter for the Suns. Instead, the fallout has followed him into another season. Suns owner Mat Ishbia recently revisited the decision to bring him in, and Durant wasn’t pleased with what he heard.

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Now, Dillon Brooks has joined the conversation, taking a shot at the Houston Rockets star. And making it clear that he sides with the Suns owner.

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Dillon the Villain shared an Instagram story with a picture of himself screaming in a Suns jersey. He accompanied it with a message: “Thanks, Matt, for clearing up that Stench in the locker room before I came #culture.”

The IG story arrived after Ishbia publicly reflected on his decision to acquire Kevin Durant in 2023. And KD fired back on X. Brook’s wording appeared to endorse the owner’s criticism, turning an argument over the Suns’ failed championship pursuit into a personal jab.

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The exchange began when Ishbia appeared on CNBC Sport and discussed the aggressive approach he took after purchasing the franchise.

“I kind of just threw money at the problem,” the Suns owner admitted, adding that “bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn’t necessarily lead to championships.” His comments were about the team’s strategy and identity.

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But Kevin Durant took issue with how the message portrayed his Suns’ tenure.

The 2x NBA champ responded on X: “#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this ‘culture’ you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads,” with a string of laughing emojis.

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However, Ishbia felt KD misinterpreted his words. He subsequently defended the direction of the current Suns team, insisting that he had not blamed Durant. It was in vain, after Brooks’ IG story brought the dispute back into the spotlight.

Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix in February 2023, shortly after Ishbia took control of the franchise. The blockbuster deal cost the Suns Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, multiple first-round picks, and a pick swap. Everyone had a straightforward expectation: Pair KD with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and build a championship contender.

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The Suns’ expensive Durant–Booker–Beal trio struggled to stay healthy and develop continuity. Durant remained an elite scorer, but Phoenix never found the balance necessary for a sustained title run. After reaching the 2023 Western Conference semifinals, the Suns were swept in the 2024 first round and missed the playoffs in 2025, leaving little evidence that the trio could contend seriously for a championship.

The relationship deteriorated further when the Suns explored trading Kevin Durant to the Warriors before the 2025 deadline. Slim Reaper later revealed that he learned about the discussions through outside channels. He reportedly left upset by how the situation unfolded.

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He moved to Houston that summer. Guess who was involved in the swap to the Rockets? Dillon Brooks himself.

After arriving in the Valley, Brooks has built a different identity. He averaged a career-high 20.2 ppg during his first season with the Suns and became a prominent part of the team’s tougher approach. His three-year, $73 million extension also signaled that Phoenix sees him as part of its future.

That makes his latest post more than a passing insult.

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Brooks is publicly endorsing the culture Ishbia says he wants to build. Meanwhile, taking a swipe at a player whose departure helped lead to a fresh new chapter.

The two previously crossed paths last season in an intense match-up, where Kevin Durant brought Brooks to his knees with his handles and followed it up with an elbow jumper. More importantly, he dismissed Brooks as unimportant.

“He’s not that important. Especially to get me going. I wake up ready to play.”

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With Houston and Phoenix scheduled to meet during the regular season, the rivalry now has another personal subplot to follow.