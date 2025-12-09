Dillon Brooks Explains Blood Stains on Hand During Suns vs Timberwolves

You’d think that after all the brainstorming about whether to take it easy, especially being listed on the injury report, Dillon Brooks might hold back. He originally appeared questionable with left Achilles soreness, but that’s not how Brooks operates. When he’s on the court, expect full commitment and all his blood, sweat, and tears. Emphasis on blood.

After the Suns’ 108–105 win over the Timberwolves, Brooks addressed the scratches and blood on his hands. “That’s my blood,” he said. “It’s scratching me and stuff. I got a whole bunch of cuts and stuff, but you know, people want to play physical with me and, um, you know, I’m up for the challenge.” You heard it, league. Brooks is ready for the challenge.

And honestly, as fans, isn’t that exactly what we want: some drama and that old-school, physical style of basketball?

Dillon Brooks has quickly become one of the driving forces behind the Suns’ recent success, especially with Devin Booker and Jalen Green out. Known for his tough, physical style, Brooks doesn’t shy away from contact or scrappy plays. Tonight vs. the Timberwolves, he put up 18 points and shot 7-of-20 from the field in 31 minutes.

Imago Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

But it’s not just about the numbers; Brooks is trying to rub off his energy on the entire Suns squad. After a game where the team allowed 64 points in the paint against the Rockets, he emphasized, “We’ve got to be more physical, withstand runs.”His presence brings back a defensive-first wing reminiscent of the mid-2000s.

His physical style has roots in Houston under Ime Udoka, where Brooks helped build a defensive identity, turning the team from 22 wins to championship contention in under three years. Brooks said his villainous reputation comes from that aggressive, in-your-face style: “The way I play, smash mouth, physical, in-your-face type of game is where I got the villain [role from].”

Even on the court, he plays with that mindset, sometimes targeting opponents’ injuries strategically. “I’m playing the game,” he said after a matchup against Stephen Curry. “If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time. So whatever they’re saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

In short, Dillon Brooks isn’t here to take it easy. He’s bringing grit, hustle, and a physical presence, and that is translating into wins. Phoenix sits 7th in the West with a 14–10 record (58.3%), and much of that credit goes to Brooks’ improved game.

Dillon Brooks emerging as the leader for the Suns

Dillon Brooks has been one of the feel-good stories in the NBA this season. Since joining the Phoenix Suns, he’s transformed his game and helped elevate the team despite missing key players.

Brooks has averaged 22.3 points per game this season, almost 10 more than his Houston days, and he’s redefining Phoenix’s approach. “Thanks to Jordan Ott for trusting me to play with the ball in my hands. He trusts me to make plays,” Brooks said.

Even Kevin Durant has noticed Brooks’ impact. “You can see his impact over there in Phoenix. He’s playing aggressive. He’s commanding the group,” Kevin Durant said. “Guys are listening to him. He’s pretty much stepped up and become a leader over there.” He is emerging as the leader for the young squad.

Austin Rivers added, “If the ball isn’t in Brooks’ hands, they’ll struggle to get a good shot.” Alongside him, players like Grayson Allen, Mark Williams, Jordan Goodwin, Dunn, Royce O’Neale, and Collin Gillespie have contributed, but Brooks is clearly the spark driving the team.

Brooks himself takes pride in his “dawg” mentality shaping the Suns’ game. “It shows that my energy is contagious,” he said, highlighting the impact of his intensity.

It’s a long way from where Brooks was just a couple of seasons ago, the same “Dillon the Villain” fans were trolling online, claiming he should be shipped to the Shanghai Sharks in the CBA for missed shots and inconsistent play. Now, those same fans are praising him, as he’s become a central figure in shaping the Suns’ identity.