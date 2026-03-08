Dillon Brooks Issues Apology to Suns Locker Room After DUI Arrest

What seemed like a career year for Dillon Brooks in his first season with the Phoenix Suns has turned upside down with a fractured hand, which has kept him on the sidelines for weeks already, and now he has been arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona. It came as a major surprise to the Suns’ faithful, as the veteran forward has been a vital cog in the franchise’s wheel.

Following the fiasco, Brooks reportedly spoke to his Suns teammates and apologized to them for his actions, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. His teammates, Colin Gillespie and Grayson Allen, spoke in support of Brooks.

“Just hate to see it for him, but he’s human. We’re all humans,” Gillespie said. “We’re not above anybody else. We all make mistakes. He knows that. He owned it He apologized to the team, but we got his back. Human beings make mistakes, we all make mistakes. Learn from it. He’s just in the public eye more than any other regular human being. That stuff goes on every day and you just don’t hear about it from other people because it’s not ‘Dillon Brooks’ per se.”

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old forward was in attendance on Friday, but he chose not to speak to the media.

“I know he feels really bad about it,” Grayson Allen said. “I’m sure whenever he feels like he needs to say something, he’ll say something, but we’re still focusing on what we can do on the court with him out. We want to get him back and hold it down in the meantime.”

The franchise itself has not yet commented or shared many details so far, besides a vague statement. “We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” said the team in their official statement.

Suns coach Jordan Ott also refused to comment, instead choosing to talk about what lies in the future for the team.

“I know you’re going to have questions about the Dillon event last night. That’s why we sent out the statement. We’re going to continue, I’m going to continue to refer to the statement.”

“My focus here is on a back-to-back. We obviously didn’t play great last night. All of our energy and focus is gonna be moving forward and trying to win tonight.”

Furthermore, despite the arrest just hours earlier, Brooks was present at the team’s shootaround. While a video circulated online showing him casually taking shots, teammate Colin Gillespie clarified to the media that Brooks’ presence was not a distraction for the team.

Here are some of the arrest details on Dillon Brooks

According to TMZ, Dillon Brooks was arrested in Scottsdale under suspicion of DUI on Friday. Police arrested Brooks around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, March 6, per TMZ, and he was released from custody around 3:20 a.m. According to the report, the 30-year-old Suns forward was respectful and cooperative with the proceedings until he was released.

The Athletic‘s report shed more light on the arrest. They confirmed that Brooks was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with the police informing that he was stopped for a traffic violation south of Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale. He was then arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Scottsdale City Jail.

AZ Family got hold of the body cam footage from Brooks’ arrest on Friday, where an officer was seen saying that his car smells like a dispensary, while they also asked Brooks about his hand injury. The officers were considerate about his injury while handcuffing him.