Dillon Brooks’ Massive $52M Sacrifice Comes Out As NBA ‘Villain’ Returns to Suns

The Phoenix Suns have officially solidified a core piece of their roster for the long term. Dillon Brooks has agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension that keeps him in Phoenix through the 2029–30 season, agent Mike George of Klutch Sports confirmed through ESPN’s Shams Charania. The most unexpected aspect about the guy everyone hates till he’s on your team is the remarkable discount the forward settled for relative to his maximum extension ceiling.

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Shams Charania confirmed the agreement, reporting:

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“Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through 2029-30, Mike George of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Brooks has become a key part of the Suns two-way, hard-nosed culture under Jordan Ott and lands a new guaranteed long-term deal.”

NBA insider Brett Siegel broke down the financial metrics on social media, emphasizing the significant money left on the table:

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“The Suns could offer Dillon Brooks a max of four years and $125M on a new extension — an AAV of $31.25M. His new three-year, $73M extension that was agreed upon today is an AAV of $24.33M, which locks him in through the 2029-30 season.”

By taking an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $24.33 million instead of pushing for his maximum extension potential, Brooks accepted $52 million less overall than the four-year ceiling the franchise could have probably offered.

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That giveback stacks up against the biggest discounts of the NBA’s 2026 “summer of extensions”, even Victor Wembanyama, one of the league’s most talked-about young stars, left around $50 million on the table in his own five-year, $252 million max extension with the Spurs this offseason, putting Brooks’ sacrifice in the same class.

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Charania added that amid crucial contract decisions, “the Suns have maintained continuity from last season’s surprise playoff team by signing Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to multiyear deals — along with acquiring Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard.”

The willingness to leave that money on the table tracks with what Brooks has said publicly about his future: he’s previously told The Players’ Tribune he wants to “retire a Sun,” a sentiment that lines up with a below-max deal built for long-term security over maximizing short-term earnings.

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Despite settling for less, the deal rewards the 30-year-old after a transformative first year in Phoenix following 2025’s blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

Under first-year head coach Jordan Ott, Dillon Brooks became a cornerstone of the Suns’ hard-nosed culture and helped drive a clear defensive turnaround. Phoenix climbed from 27th in defensive rating in 2024-25 to 9th in 2025-26, with Brooks regularly handling the toughest perimeter assignments against opposing stars.

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That edge also reinforced his fan-favorite “Dillon the Villain” persona, most visibly in his physical, confrontational matchups with the likes of LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His contract negotiations were handled in recent weeks by Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory, working with agent Mike George. Owner Mat Ishbia underscored the franchise’s commitment to sustained success by willingly re-entering the luxury tax, allowing Phoenix to keep its core from last season intact while adding new talent.

Offensively, the nine-year veteran is firmly in his prime after a career year in which he averaged a personal-best 20.2 points per game. After undergoing surgery on a fractured left hand, he returned to post 26.0 points per game in a first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Having reached the postseason in five of the past six seasons, Brooks’ extension secures a proven two-way anchor for the Suns through the 2029-30 season.