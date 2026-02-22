Dillon Brooks Out Indefinitely With Hand Injury: How Can the Suns Respond? Roster Depth, Rotations Reviewed

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns are having an absolutely brutal season. Despite taking down the Orlando Magic 113-110 at the buzzer in a double overtime thriller, the team lost Dillon Brooks early, who left the game with a hand injury midway through the first quarter. Now, with the team already suffering through multiple injuries, things are only getting worse.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks has sustained a broken left hand and will be sidelined,” ESPN insider Shams Charania announced on X. “Doctors will meet to determine a timetable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a difficult pill to swallow, especially considering how magical this season has been for both Brooks and the Suns as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guard has played his best basketball of his entire career this season, averaging 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a career-high 2.4 made threes, while the Suns have been the biggest surprise of the season, regularly beating solid teams and holding #7 in the Western Conference standings, just two games removed from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Apart from his injury, the team is also dealing with star guard Devin Booker dealing with a right hip strain and missing at least one week, and offseason acquisition Jalen Green missing most of the season before returning a few games before the All-Star break.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Booker‘s absence deprives the team of a reliable secondary scorer and a physical two-way wing, with his ability to space the floor while also attacking mismatches and guarding the other team’s best player making him more than just the scoring numbers on the stat sheet.

When healthy, Booker and Green can expect increased usage and scoring load, with Grayson Allen getting more time as a floor spacer and catch-and shoot option. Breakout guard Collin Gillespie is going to see much more time as the lead guard to organize half court sets as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

How is the Phoenix Suns’ Depth Going to Hold Up Without Dillon Brooks?

The Phoenix Suns’ roster construction is based on multiple guards and wings being able to slot in depending on the team’s requirements, with many being able to play interchangeable roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) forward Dalton Knecht (4) and center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Royce O’Neale is already capable of starting, and he can easily slide into the forward spots to bring more defensive versatility with decent three-point shooting in place of the more offensively-slanted Allen. Younger options like Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are going to have to take on some tougher assignments, but the main issue for the team is going to be big-man depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, the team is depending on solid center Mark Williams, but rookie Khaman Maluach needs much more development before he can be relied upon, and Ighodaro is too small to be a full-time anchor.

However, the biggest problem remains injuries. With Dillon Brooks’ broken hand keeping him out for several weeks at minimum, Phoenix could lose ground, especially if Booker and Green miss any more time.

The roster is still talented, with plenty of two-way potential, but this stretch will reveal if they can actually contend in the Western Conference, and perhaps even surprise a contender early in the playoffs.