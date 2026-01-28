Dillon Brooks Risks 5-Figure Punishment After Direct Attack on NBA Refs

Tonight, the Phoenix Suns managed to hold off the Brooklyn Nets, taking a 106-102 win, but the heated nature of the matchup didn’t end after the final buzzer. The game saw multiple technical fouls handed out to both teams, and afterward, forward Dillon Brooks, who earned a tech of his own, had a lot to say about the officiating.

“Well, that’s getting rescinded,” he told reporters in the postgame conference. “The same foul that Curtis [Blair] gave me before, and a month ago, I got rescinded. I’m gonna get rescinded again. I feel like that play wouldn’t have happened if they blew their whistle with the foul call, because it ended up being a foul call.”

Brooks argued the situation, which resulted in his 15th technical of the season, was a mistake on the ref’s part. According to his explanation, the contact that occurred on a play that ended up in a foul. Here’s what happened.

In the replay, with under 30 seconds left during the second quarter, Nets rookie Egor Demin clearly grabs Brooks, before stumbling and falling over, but officials don’t call the foul, and hand him a technical before reviewing the play, which ultimately resulted in the original foul being called. However, this wasn’t the only moment that drew attention.

“The first one with the groin, hitting the groin,” Brooks mentioned to reporters. “Curtis is in the same spot when Michael Porter Jr. shoots the ball, hits Royce in the groin area… I’m like, so why are we not reviewing that? Why is it not a foul? Why is there no call on the play?”

Unfortunately for him, even if his criticisms might seem valid, publicly airing them out is not something the NBA usually ignores. The league has handed out fines for this infraction, with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown getting fined $35,000 earlier this month.

Dillon Brooks Calls Out How Referees Communicate and Who Gets Listened To

Dillon Brooks framed the frustration he felt as something bigger than just tonight’s whistle, arguing that communication around the league between players and officials depends on status. According to him, All-Stars are afforded a lot more explanation and patience, while role players are often left guessing.

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) forward Dalton Knecht (4) and center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

“It’s great when you’re an All-Star, but when you’re not an All-Star, you get the bottom of the barrel. Maybe they might need to go to a communication class or something like that to help them out with being able to talk with the players and know them as much as we get to know them overall.”

He stopped short of accusing the officials of bias, but he still didn’t back down from his claims. The Suns forward floated the idea of the referees working on better communication with players, who spend years learning tendencies, personalities, and the flow of the game.

Brooks acknowledged that reputation plays a real role in how players are treated, admitting that it took him a long time to earn respect after entering the league. He’s learned to play through it and accept the consequences. For now, all he can do is hope his technical gets rescinded, and that the NBA doesn’t look upon his comments too unfavorably.