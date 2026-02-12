Dillon Brooks Set to Lose Six Figures Post All-Star After Heated Moment vs OKC Thunder

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has become known around the league for his hard-nosed, extremely aggressive style of play, something that has been both a blessing and a curse for his team, especially when it results in officials’ aggravation. Unfortunately, this had ramifications beyond tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Brooks.

Against the Thunder, Brooks, as much of a pest on defense as ever, began arguing with official James Williams on a call assessed to him for fouling Thunder guard Jared McCain with 6:37 left in the second quarter, with the Suns down by 18. Unfortunately for him, Williams didn’t seem to agree, and eventually assessed Brooks with a technical foul.

This marks the 16th technical of the season for Brooks, meaning that unless it’s rescinded, he’ll be suspended for one game after the All-Star break. Notably, this suspension will also be without pay, causing him to lose $257,611, as well as a $5,000 fine on top for the technical. For now, all Brooks can hope for is to appeal for the NBA to rescind the foul, which he has done in the past.

On January 28th, he managed to get a technical rescinded from the last night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, marking the third time this season that the league had done so for Brooks.

Apart from this suspension, for the rest of this season, Brooks will face subsequent suspensions after every two technicals. His current suspension will be served against the San Antonio Spurs on February 19th, four days after All-Star weekend.

Brooks hit the 16-tech mark last season with the Houston Rockets, but it came much later in the regular season, and considering how much he has contributed to Phoenix’s surprising success this season, his loss would be huge for the Suns.

Dillon Brooks, Jordan Ott Sound Off on Suns’ Officiating Frustrations

This isn’t even the first time this week that technical fouls have caused a problem for Dillon Brooks. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Brooks was given a technical foul for arguing with referees. After the game, though, he had a lot to say.

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) forward Dalton Knecht (4) and center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“All I said was ‘You’re giving out fouls, you’re giving out fouls and you’re giving out fouls,'” Brooks said after Tuesday’s game. “If that deserves a T, there should be way more people in there that got 10, 12 Ts.”

Brooks had valid concerns. That game, the Suns were called for 27 fouls resulting in 44 Mavs free throws, whereas the Mavs had just 12 fouls for nine Phoenix free throws. Brooks wasn’t the only one who felt that the officials were too harsh.

“Dillon gets into those interactions every night,” Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott said of Brooks’ technical. “It’s just up to whether the whistle is blown or not. Everyone was frustrated. Everyone on our sideline was frustrated with how that was in the second half.”

The Suns have 27 games remaining on the year, and Brooks being present is a key to success for a team that has survived without Jalen Green playing for a majority of the year.