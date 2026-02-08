Dillon Brooks Subtly Blames NBA Refs After Heated Joel Embiid–Devin Booker Moment

The frustration inside Footprint Center did not begin in the fourth quarter. It had been building long before the final whistle. Phoenix welcomed Devin Booker back from injury on Saturday night, but his return quickly turned sour. Joel Embiid dominated the game, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109–103 road win after erasing a 19-point second-half deficit. By halftime, tempers were already boiling.

That tension spilled over into a heated exchange between Booker and Embiid just before the break. Both players were hit with technical fouls. After the game, however, the loudest criticism came not from Booker but from Dillon Brooks.

Brooks did not mince words when discussing Embiid’s night at the free-throw line. Embiid attempted 13 free throws, converting 11, and repeatedly drew contact that left the Suns visibly frustrated. “I can guard the flopping and all that,” Brooks said after the loss. “Went to the line 13 times. It’s a lot, especially for stuff that’s not even a shooting foul. It’s a great crew of refs that were reffing the game for Philly tonight.”

The wording was pointed. Brooks never directly accused the officials of bias, but the sarcasm was unmistakable. His comments framed the officiating as a factor, not an excuse, but one that tilted momentum as the game wore on.

That frustration was amplified by Brooks’ own performance. He finished with a team-high 28 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and spent long stretches defending Embiid. Despite his effort, Phoenix never fully recovered once the Sixers seized control.

Brooks was not alone in his irritation. Booker’s confrontation with Embiid late in the second quarter captured the mood of the Suns’ bench. “I told him he’s too good of a player to be flopping like that,” Booker said postgame. “We had Olympic experience together. He’s somebody I have high respect for. Just competition.”

Booker also questioned the technical foul that followed. “I asked the ref, ‘What’d I say?’” he added. “He said, ‘I don’t know what you said. I just saw you guys talking to each other.’ It’s crazy out here.”

The exchange summed up Phoenix’s night. The Suns were increasingly focused on Embiid’s trips to the line instead of closing possessions, and the Sixers capitalized. What began as a comfortable lead slowly slipped away.

Philadelphia 76ers talisman Joel Embiid is back to his best

Lost in the noise was just how sharp Embiid looked. After two injury-riddled seasons, the former MVP is stringing together performances that resemble his 2023 peak. He entered Saturday’s game listed as doubtful, yet not only suited up, he imposed himself. Embiid scored 33 points and has now reached the 30-point mark in four of his last five appearances. Through 31 games this season, he is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Recently, Embiid acknowledged how uncertain his path back had felt. “I was like, I don’t know if I could ever get back to that point,” he said in an interview with the California Post. But I’m back.”

That statement carries weight. Embiid underwent two meniscus surgeries within 18 months and appeared in just 39 games in 2023–24 and 19 games the season before. Questions about whether he could regain his dominant form followed him throughout that stretch. Saturday night provided another answer.

Philadelphia sits sixth in the Eastern Conference at 30–22, and Embiid’s health has quickly shifted expectations around the team. Games like this reinforce why the Sixers remain dangerous when he is available.

For Phoenix, the loss exposed a different issue. The Suns let frustration dictate stretches of the game, allowing Embiid to control the pace while emotions overtook execution. Brooks’ comments reflected that tension, and Booker’s halftime exchange underscored it.

The Suns and Sixers will move on quickly. The debate over officiating will not. When players start calling out the whistle, even subtly, it signals a deeper problem with how a game was felt, not just how it was played.

On this night, Embiid thrived inside that chaos. Phoenix never did