Dillon Brooks Taunts LeBron James as Fans Notice Worrying Situation In Lakers-Suns

There will not be a game where Dillon Brooks won’t poke the bear. He never hesitates. Tonight, he had to press a nerve of the seniormost man in the league, the only player in the history of the NBA to play a 23rd season. LeBron James is a month from 41, and despite a delayed start to the season, he has still found a way to remain productive. But today, fans were worried that it would be the end of his consistent productivity. And Brooks is right there to laugh about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

LeBron James, who was ruled out of yesterday’s game, is not looking like himself tonight.

But a crazy moment came in the second quarter. The Lakers were down 64-52. James was a bit winded at this point. It wasn’t difficult for Brooks to make a transition and throw a two-handed dunk with the King on his heels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suns star brought his individual score up to 23, while James was still in single digits.

The 40-year-old veteran could barely catch up or block the shot. And when Brooks came down, he proceeded to taunt him with the shrug. Twice.

Yes, the LeBron James shrug.

ADVERTISEMENT

A classic taunt that never went out of style from the days Michael Jordan embarrassed his opponents with it, till The Last Dance iconized it. It’s something LeBron James appropriated when he scored on another player. Many imitate it today, including a referee at a Lakers game earlier in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So obviously, the internet lost it. And perhaps Brooks’ actions indicate James should rest on the bench…

Fingers point directly at LeBron James for the Lakers’ loss

The Lakers lost the game 108-125, ending their winning streak. But LeBron James somehow salvaged his consecutive double-digit scoring streak of 1,297 games. It would’ve been a great thing if fans hadn’t furiously accused him of stat-padding. But comments like the one below are going with all kinds of memes, with the Akron Hammer at the center of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lebron James when it comes to stat padding in blowouts just to keep a stupid 10 points streak going,”

They’re, of course, concerned about the Lakers, who were doing exceptionally well when James was absent at the start of the season and yesterday. They’re the second-best team in the West after OKC, but the Laker Nation appears to still be worried.

“LeBron James will be the demise of this team you watch. Selfish player. Me me me me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

James barely brought his tally to 10 points and three assists across 31 minutes in the final quarter. Luka Doncic had 38, Austin Reaves had one of his off nights with only 16 points, and Deandre Ayton returned after a scare yesterday to drop 12 points and nine rebounds. But it was James’ lack of assists that cemented claims of selfish play. The Lakers veteran had three turnovers too…

“Get Lebron James out this game, bad energy and attitude…”

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

And when Brooks taunted him, they were sure to prematurely end James’ streak tonight by declaring…

“Lebron James is fading away from the game…”

Dillon Brooks was the top performer of the night for the visitors. He ended the game with 33 points, two assists, and rebounds each. And of course, he walks away with the satisfaction of getting under LeBron James’ skin.

The Lakers veteran was seen barking at the notorious Brooks during a timeout late in the third quarter, but that was all.

They’ve got a history. Brooks has seized every opportunity he’s had to play against James to trigger him with trash talk or actions. It backfired in the 2023 playoffs after the then-Memphis Grizzlies star’s “bear” comment sparked a streak of vengeance in the Lakers.

But tonight, Brooks had the last laugh.