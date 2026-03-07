Dillon Brooks’ Teammate Breaks Silence After Suns Star’s DUI Arrest

According to TMZ, Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks was arrested late on Friday morning for suspicion of DUI. The situation shook the Suns organization. They declined to make any comments while trying to gather more information. However, the situation doesn’t appear to have changed the Suns’ locker room unity.

Notably, Grayson Allen spent time with Brooks in Memphis before joining the Suns. The veteran sharpshooters shared that the dynamic forward “feels really bad” about hurting the team because of the incident. At the same time, Allen understands Brooks’ silence in the aftermath of the situation.

“I’m sure whenever he feels like he needs to say something, he’ll say something, but we’re still focusing on what we can do on the court with him out. We want to get him back and hold it down in the meantime,” Grayson Allen clarified before the Suns’ win against the New Orleans Pelicans according to AZ Central.

Imago Dec 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What Dillon Brooks did must have struck the locker room by surprise. At the same time, his intentions as a teammate can’t be questioned. Despite suffering from a broken hand, the former Rockets star has shown support for his teammates from the sidelines. He did make a major mistake and doesn’t appear to be proud of it.

Allen and his Suns teammates are willing to move past the situation. Brooks has evolved his game to new heights with the Suns this season. He’s having a breakout year, averaging a career-best 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns. Dillon Brooks is an integral part of the resilient Phoenix side.

In some ways, he’s a culture-setter in Phoenix. Brooks’ fearlessness to be the villain has been incredibly helpful for the Suns. Likewise, his teammates are looking forward to his return and are willing to forgive Brooks for his errors.

The Phoenix Suns haven’t decided on any punishments yet

Grayson Allen did speak openly about his teammate. However, Suns head coach Jordan Ott took a diplomatic approach to the situation. The Suns released a statement shortly after Dillon Brooks’ arrest in Scottsdale. The team clarified that they are waiting for more information regarding the matter.

When asked about any disciplinary action against Brooks, Ott reiterated the statement’s sentiments.

“I know you’re gonna have questions about the Dillon event last night. That’s why we sent out the statement. We’re going to continue to refer to the statement. My focus here is on the back to back. We obviously didn’t play great last night. All of our energy and focus is going to be moving forward and trying to win tonight,” said the Suns head coach.

Dillon Brooks responded to his errors with action. Within hours of being released, the Suns forward posted clips of him working out at the Suns facility. Brooks hasn’t played a game since February 21, when he broke his hand against the Orlando Magic. He is still a few weeks away from fully recovering from surgery. It’s unclear whether the Suns will punish his actions at this point. This is the first time Brooks has been involved in an off-court matter, something that could be taken into consideration by the Suns.

The incident hasn’t broken their strong locker room culture. Teammates are eager to see Brooks back, and the latest development might encourage the Suns star to attack the remainder of the season with greater fervour.