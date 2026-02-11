Dirk Nowitzki Cuts Ties With Luka Doncic’s Plans as Lakers Star Eyes NBA Ownership

Luka Doncic has a long playing career ahead of him but he’s already working towards a mega plan that usually happens after retirement. The only disappointing part is that he won’t have his longtime mentor partnering with him. Similar to LeBron James, Doncic also wants a piece of the NBA’s expansion pie. But while James is hoping to get a very specific domestic team, Doncic is looking at something closer to home. And a different kind of Dallas Mavericks connection comes into play here.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Athletic confirmed that the 26-year-old is part of an investor group aimed at launching a franchise in Rome as part of the burgeoning NBA Europe league. However, while the venture marks a massive step in his business portfolio, he will be doing so without his legendary former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, The Athletic report linked Dirk Nowitzki to the project. Until a spokesman for the Mavericks icon reached out and they amended the report. It’s officially confirmed that Nowitzki is not part of the investment group.

Dirk Nowitzki has long shied away from basketball operations. After he retired, Mark Cuban gave him a honorary role in the Dallas coaching staff. But after one appearance in training camp, he didn’t show up. Given the timing, speculation was rife that was when Dirk was disillusioned with Nico Harrison’s decisions and pulled away from the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2011 champ firmly shut down the rumors and claimed he was just not a fit to work behind the scenes. He liked a more direct job in his favorite sport. It was the motivation to take Amazon Prime’s offer and talk about basketball weekly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite his reluctance for administrative duties and NBA Europe, he took his mentorship of Doncic since the Slovenian teen arrived in 2018 very seriously. He’s made no secret he didn’t like the trade to the Lakers and yet he flew to Los Angeles to cheer Luka’s Lakers debut. Yet even that connection isn’t enough for the German big to join the NBA’s European expansion.

The absence of Nowitzki serves as a notable footnote. While the two shared a “passing of the torch” season in Dallas, their business paths appear to be diverging for this specific European expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic does have a Mavericks connection in team ownership

The real Mavericks connection that brought in Luka Doncic is actually Donnie Nelson. He’s the son of legendary NBA coach and executive Don Nelson, and the Mavs GM before Nico Harrison. His tenure in Dallas overlapped both Nowitzki and Doncic’s time there. He’s credited with orchestrating the 2018 draft night trade that brought Doncic to Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson has a preliminary agreement in place to purchase an existing basketball team from northern Italy, Vanoli Basket Cremona that would enter the future European league. Doncic is an investor in this venture and will hold a stake in this team in the future.

Doncic’s involvement could give a huge boost to Adam Silver’s plans. In late December, he hosted a grand conference for potential investors in London. Joining the NBA commissioner was Lakers legend, Pau Gasol who will reportedly have a future executive role in the NBA Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting endorsement from the league’s European stars is definitely a good look. As Doncic still navigates an injury and the Lakers’ standing this season, he’s already looking at a future similar to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.