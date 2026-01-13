Disappointed Joe Mazzulla Accuse NBA Refs Using 2 Words After Celtics Loss

The Boston Celtics suffered a heartbreaking 98-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers today, with Pacers star Pascal Siakam delivering a game-winning basket with six seconds remaining on the clock. After the game, however, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t shy away from expressing his feelings.

In the postgame conference, Mazzulla was asked six questions. Every single one of them met the same two-word answer: “Illegal screen.” Over and over, refusing to elaborate or pivot, and didn’t soften the message. It was almost surgical, and it made it unmistakably clear which moment he thought decided the game.

During that key final sequence, to begin the possession, Siakam set a screen for Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, and appeared to throw a shoulder at Derrick White, who fell while attempting to chase Nembhard past the screen. Mazzulla seemingly blamed the referees for not calling the potential illegal screen, which, in his mind, decided the game.

Boston didn’t lose just from one call, and Mazzulla knows that. However, when the game comes down to one possession, that margin for error feels a lot heavier, with every potential officiating mistake being the difference between a win and a loss. This is something that has already plagued this team throughout the season.

Just days ago, Celtics star Jaylen Brown unloaded on officials with an expletive-filled rant after a loss, openly inviting a fine while calling out a perceived one-sided whistle on a night the Celtics shot just four total free throws. The league reacted swiftly, handing out a $35,000 fine to the forward.

Tonight, the Celtics were already shorthanded, missing their leading scorer, Brown, and a key wing presence in Josh Minott, leaving Payton Pritchard and Derrick White to carry the load, logging a combined 41 points, but ultimately falling short.

Why Joe Mazzulla’s Silence Speaks Louder After a Familiar Script For the Celtics

Joe Mazzulla has been here before. Almost two years ago, a very similar situation took place. In a game against the Pacers tied at 131, Brown took a shot with 3.1 seconds on the clock, and Pacers guard Buddy Hield hit his head in an attempt to block. However, no foul was called, and on the other end, the Pacers managed to score after Brown’s shot missed.

Mazzulla told reporters back then that he “can’t wait until four o’clock tomorrow,” continuously repeating the “four o’clock” phrase, referring to the time the NBA’s two-minute report releases.

In the report, however, the contact on Brown’s head was deemed incidental in the report. Still, it revealed multiple missed or mistaken calls that went against the Celtics, including a legal contest from Kristaps Porzingis as well as a missed illegal screen on Myles Turner. It seems that even Pacers players realized the foul should have been called, with Hield admitting he told Mazzulla that he fouled Brown:

“I told Joe what I told Joe. But they have three refs out there and they have the replay center, and that’s what replay is for, I guess.”

Tonight was just deja vu for the coach and his squad. All they can do now is wait for the two-minute report and hope the NBA recognizes their pleas.