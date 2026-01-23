Disappointed Stephen Curry Sends Strong Locker Room Message After Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga Injuries

The mood in the Warriors’ locker room is obviously not great. They lost Jimmy Butler in a brutal fashion and now Jonathan Kuminga could be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Warriors faithful are concerned about Stephen Curry’s fifth ring chase. But the team leadership is falling on his shoulders.

Losing two players and two consecutive losses are marring the hot run the Dubs were on this month. Following a 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks tonight, Curry issued a challenge to a roster that appears to be reeling from the midseason curse.

“It’s obviously a tough situation. First and foremost, you think about him [Jimmy Butler] in his recovery and his spirits, just trying to be there for him as your friend or teammate,” Curry said after the game. “But basketball-wise, we have to make the necessary adjustments and try to keep some semblance of our identity that we were forming with him as part of that. That push and these last two games have been difficult making that adjustment, but I think emotionally, we have to kind of try to move on as fast as possible to not let things fall in the wrong direction.”

This marks his first reaction to Butler’s season-ending ACL tear. Before the MRIs confirmed the worst, Curry had remained hopeful. The news could’ve overwhelmed the team but Curry demands resilience from his teammates.

“I know in sports and this league things can change overnight with an injury like that to a guy like Jimmy. It happens all around the league and teams have to figure out how to go through it. It’s our turn now.”

He’s applying this philosophy to himself. The Warriors have a history of superstar injuries at crucial times, particularly with Curry. So The Chef is showing some exemplary confidence in a dire time.

“As long as I’m out there, I’m always confident we can win…” The point guard said. “Till proven otherwise, you have to carry on. That’s what this league requires.”

However, after what happened tonight, Steph Curry held back from making any projections. And rightfully so.

Stephen Curry’s focused on the Warriors’ current adjustment

Jimmy Butler’s injury cleared the way for Jonathan Kuminga’s comeback after a month-long exile from Steve Kerr’s rotation. He had a great 20-point performance against the Raptors and though the Warriors lost, the team spirit was seemingly high.

JK played his second game tonight. But before the first half ended, he landed awkwardly while making a drive to the basket. He was ruled out for the second half of the game and is pending an MRI. But it’s looking bad as he’s injured both his ankle and knee in the left leg.

Right after that game against Miami Heat where Butler got hurt, Curry lauded his “toughness” and was tickled how Butler was “cracking jokes” with Buddy Hield on the floor even as he grabbed his knee. Contrary to tonight, he was not going to burden the team with pressure that day. Shortly after, the Warriors confirmed that Jimmy was ruled out for the season.

The team barely got to adjust without him and with Kuminga, who Kerr confirmed had not been practicing with the team during his DNP either. Kerr relief on Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton to fill in the offense when Curry is resting. But they need size to carry on the late-game surge. Now they’re on the verge of losing another forward.

Can’t blame Curry for refusing to comment on the team’s future at the moment. As they wait for a critical injury update on Kuminga, Curry’s focused on shifting the Warriors’ “identity” to survival.