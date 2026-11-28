After the Miami Heat defeated the defending champion New York Knicks, head coach Erik Spoelstra thought they were still in the running for the Emirates NBA Cup knockout stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Heat closed their group-stage campaign with a 108–105 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27. Bam Adebayo led the way with 25 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points and 23 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, then came the news that their tournament run was over, as their victory was not enough to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

“What? I thought we were still alive! Yeah, there’s disappointment,” Spoelstra said when he learned that Miami had been eliminated in the postgame interview shared on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami finished East Group B with a 3–1 record, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia claimed the group after beating the Heat 111–104 on November 25, giving it the head-to-head advantage. The Heat’s hopes then rested on the Eastern Conference wild-card race, where their point differential fell short of the teams ahead of them.

Fan Pulse SHOULD THE NBA GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE NFL ON THANKSGIVING? Absolutely. Give us a full day of NBA games! No chance. Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL. Both. More sports, more fun! Only if the NBA brings its biggest rivalries. JOFAJD11 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The NBA Cup’s group-stage tiebreakers put Miami in a difficult position. Head-to-head results determine the group winner when teams finish with identical records in the same group. Because Philadelphia had beaten Miami, the 76ers secured East Group B despite the Heat finishing with a better overall point differential.

ADVERTISEMENT

That left Miami needing to qualify as the Eastern Conference’s best second-place team. Boston ultimately claimed that wild-card spot, while Toronto also finished ahead of the Heat in the point-differential comparison. The NBA confirmed Miami’s elimination after the final group-stage results came in.

The frustrating part for Spoelstra was how close the Heat came to controlling their own fate. A win over Philadelphia would have given Miami the group title outright, regardless of the Knicks result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the Heat suffered a seven-point defeat to the 76ers, missing an opportunity to advance. Philadelphia then completed its group campaign with a 111–87 win over Indiana, officially securing the top spot in East Group B.

Miami’s performance against New York offered another reminder of the opportunities it had let slip. The Heat built a 23-point lead but allowed the Knicks to fight their way back into the contest. They eventually escaped with a three-point win, but the narrow margin did little to improve their position in the wild-card standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoelstra has reasons to be encouraged by Miami’s recent form despite NBA Cup elimination

While the NBA Cup exit was disappointing, it does not erase the progress Miami has made over the past few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory over New York improved the Heat to 11–7 on the season and gave them their eighth win in their last nine games. After a slow start while integrating a revamped roster, Miami has begun to find a more consistent rhythm.

The partnership between Antetokounmpo and Adebayo has become a major part of that progress. Their combined production against New York showed how difficult the two big men can be to contain when they establish themselves around the basket.

Davion Mitchell has also provided stability in the backcourt. His playmaking and defensive pressure have helped Miami establish a more reliable offensive structure, while veteran additions and supporting pieces have given Spoelstra more options with his rotations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klay Thompson‘s presence has offered another perimeter threat, while the contributions of players such as Pelle Larsson have helped Miami maintain its balance around its star players.

That progress makes the Cup elimination particularly frustrating. The tournament offered the Heat an early opportunity to test their chemistry in high-pressure games and compete for another piece of silverware. Instead, they will have to turn their attention back to the regular season.

Miami still has plenty of basketball ahead, and its recent results suggest the team is moving in the right direction. But Spoelstra will know that the Heat had a genuine opportunity to advance and let it slip away before their final win could make a difference.