Disney Makes Bold Broadcasting Decision Amid Tyrese Haliburton vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Finals Setback

“As a global sport, you can feel the passion for this team and for NBA basketball here in Oklahoma City, but that’s a passion felt globally.” With those words, Adam Silver kicked off the 2025 NBA Finals full of hope and energy. Before Game 1, he painted a picture of global excitement. But did the audience rise to meet it? Unfortunately, no. The viewership numbers told a different story. Despite the hype, the Tyrese Haliburton vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showdown isn’t sparking the excitement the league expected.

To be honest, an exciting opener couldn’t save the league from having the viewers’ eyes on them for the second time. Front Office Sports reported:

“Game 2 of the NBA Finals averaged 8.76 million viewers Sunday night on ABC, based on Nielsen numbers reported by Sports Media Watch. It’s the least-watched NBA Finals Game 2 since 2020 (Heat vs. Lakers, 7.54 million), a series played in the bubble at Walt Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding 2020, it’s the least-watched Game 2 since 2007 (Spurs vs. Cavaliers, 8.55 million).”

The 2025 NBA Finals are falling flat on the viewership charts. Game 2 drew just 8.84 million viewers, a sharp drop from last year’s 12.3 million for Celtics vs. Mavericks. Even the 2021 Finals, affected by the pandemic, pulled in 9.38 million. Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 1 buzzer-beater pushed viewership to an 11 million peak. But Sunday’s slower pace barely cracked 9.9 million at its height.

The average across the first two games sits at 8.84 million viewers. That marks a drop of at least 24% compared to each of the past three Finals. That’s despite early playoff rounds seeing a 3 percent rise in numbers. Game 1 looked promising with 8.91 million viewers and a thrilling finish. But Oklahoma City’s dominant Game 2 gave fans little reason to stay tuned. Compared to 2018’s Warriors vs. Cavaliers opener, which averaged 18.1 million, this year’s Finals are clearly missing the magic.

Things need a shakeup here, and a major one. Something that could help Adam Silver & Co. in reviving their 2015-16 viewership madness. Or maybe it was the LeBron James vs. Steph Curry effect. But one good thing about it, the league has major support in improving the viewership for the NBA Finals.

Disney steps in to give a major broadcasting boost amidst the viewership and rating woes of the NBA Finals

Disney is officially taking over the entire streaming stage. It has struck a deal with Comcast to acquire the remaining 33 percent of Hulu for $438.7 million. This move gives Disney full control of its trio—Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—the crown jewels of its streaming empire. The agreement, expected to close next month, wraps up a saga that started with a 2019 handshake and an $8.6 billion payment in 2023.

But closing the curtain took some drama. NBCUniversal’s appraiser pegged Hulu’s value near $40 billion, which would have forced Disney to shell out an extra $5 billion. Disney, however, came in lower than the guaranteed $27.5 billion floor. The final price was settled through a neutral third-party valuation. The result? Disney gets its streaming kingdom, Comcast walks with its cut, and Hulu officially becomes a Disney-exclusive production.

The NBA Finals may be struggling to command screens, but the league is not out of moves yet. With Disney now holding full streaming power, a fresh wave of broadcasting muscle is ready to roll. If Adam Silver wants to turn the tide, this might be his golden ticket. After all, in the world of sports and streaming, magic can strike when the right players take the court.