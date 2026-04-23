“Disrespecting The Players, Almost Mocking Them”: Suns Owner Backs Devin Booker’s NBA Ref Criticism vs Thunder

In 11 seasons in the NBA, he had never once called out a referee by name. Not through a 70-point game, not through playoff exits, not through the scrutiny that follows a franchise star in one of the league’s most volatile markets. That changed on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, and by Thursday morning, his owner had put the full weight of the organization behind him.

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The breaking point came in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Jaylin Williams bumped Devin Booker out of bounds, Booker flipped the ball backward in an attempt to keep it in play. The ball struck Williams, officials initially called a blocking foul on the Thunder, and then Alex Caruso began lobbying loudly for a technical. Referee James Williams complied, reversing the call and assessing the tech on Booker, who was never given an explanation. The Suns lost 120-107, going down 0-2 in the series. Postgame, Booker broke precedent. “In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight through and through,” he said. “It’s bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as the WWE if they’re not held responsible.”

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The next morning, Suns owner Mat Ishbia posted his response publicly and matched Booker’s directness word for word. “I am 100% behind Devin Booker here. Last night was not a good look for our league,” Ishbia wrote. “Let me be clear, we didn’t lose because of officiating, but that doesn’t make last night any less important. If the referees are going to demand respect from the players – as they should – then the players should demand respect from the referees.”

The owner’s willingness to post publicly on a live playoff officiating controversy, while his team is down 0-2 and facing potential fines for his own star player’s comments, is a notable escalation. He went further: “When a referee is missing calls and clearly disrespecting the players, almost mocking them, they must be held accountable. Nobody who loves this game enjoyed watching that last night.” His closing line carried the most weight: “The league needs to be far more aggressive about this kind of thing. All players and all fans deserve it.”

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Booker is known across the league as one of its most composed, low-drama stars, which is exactly why his comments landed the way they did. ESPN commentator Doris Burke, calling the game live, was pointed in drawing attention to the contrast between how Booker’s and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s drives to the rim were being officiated. DBook acknowledged the fine that will almost certainly follow and said he had no issue paying it. “This is my first time calling out officials in 11 years, but it’s needed,” he said. As of Thursday morning, the NBA had not announced a fine, but one was widely expected, with the league having fined Jaylen Brown $35,000 in January for calling out a referee by name.

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“Bad For The Integrity Of The Sport”: What Booker And Ishbia Are Really Asking For

The substance of Booker’s grievance extends beyond the disputed technical. He also took a specific issue with a second-quarter offensive foul call in which he elevated over Caruso for a turnaround jumper. Caruso was falling to the ground, the shot went in, but Devin Booker was hit with the call. On the very next possession, Gilgeous-Alexander drove and tangled with a Suns guard in a similar sequence and got the foul called in his favour. “If that’s an unnatural shooting motion compared to what guys are doing to get fouls now, you can play them side-by-side, and I’ll let you guys be the judge,” Booker said. “I’m surprised this is happening on national TV in playoff games.”

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Imago Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after receiving a technical after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Booker was not alone on the Suns’ side in raising the flag. Dillon Brooks, who finished with 30 points before fouling out with 25 seconds left, took aim at what he sees as a double standard around Gilgeous-Alexander’s free-throw drawing, calling him “a little frail” in a postgame exchange. What Ishbia’s tweet adds to the conversation is an institutional stamp. Players criticise referees regularly; owners do so rarely, and rarely in writing during a live playoff series. Ishbia’s post is not just backing his player; it is a direct message to the league office that the Suns expect a response before Game 3 in Phoenix on Saturday. The Suns are now down 2-0, with Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 37 points in Game 2, and they need every edge they can find going home. Ishbia’s public stance ensures the officiating conversation does not quietly disappear before tip-off.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​