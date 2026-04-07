“Disservice to the Fans”: Lakers’ Sad LeBron James Announcement Causes Stir Ahead of Thunder Game

Trouble has befriended the Los Angeles Lakers. They are heading into Tuesday’s big night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena. However, the lineup lacks the starting three: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart. But fresh updates from Dave McMenamin suggest that LeBron James has added himself to the injury list.

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“LeBron James is out tonight against the Thunder with left foot soreness, the Lakers announced. Tonight is the start of three games in four nights for LAL, followed by GSW on the road Thursday and home against PHX on Friday,” the ESPN insider reported.

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The 41-year-old landed on the Lakers’ injury report as questionable after a taxing two-game road swing. However, the concern runs deeper. The lingering foot issue, tracing back to last season, has resurfaced at the worst moment. Therefore, his absence hits hard, as the Lakers are fighting through a tight Western Conference playoff race, with every game now carrying real weight and urgency.

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Meanwhile, LeBron James has already snapped his 21-year run of All-NBA selections this season. As he has appeared in 57 games so far, he has failed to reach the 65-game mark. At the same time, in his historic 23rd season, James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.1 steals. The LA Lakers star’s shooting splits this season are 51.2/30.9/73.8.

Now, Bron’s injury update ahead of the game vs OKC has upset the fans. And yes, once again, they have taken over social.

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Laker Nation responds to LeBron James’ injury

“Such a disservice to the fans,” someone wrote in the comment section. LeBron James draws massive attention, and fans expect to see him play, especially in crucial games. However, recurring injuries and late status updates disrupt that experience, affecting ticket value and the overall excitement. Especially now, when the team lacks Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, Bron was the only ray of hope. But sadly, he too won’t suit up on Tuesday.

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Another one wrote, “Lebron when he’s asked to be a first option…” As you know, James has taken up the role of a second and third option on the roster. He is adjusting to the Doncic-Reaves system. However, with both players ruled out with injuries, he is clearly forced back to his old role. And that is the first option. Therefore, fans feel that he’s simply stepping away.

“This makes sense, sit him until the playoffs,” someone advised. The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 36-21 record with the Akron Hammer in the lineup, and they’ve still managed a solid 14-7 when he’s been out this season. But now the situation is different. The lineup doesn’t have Luka. And without LeBron, who knows how the game will turn out?

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, a fan expressed their concern. “Are we even gonna score 50 points?” they asked. Well, given that the opponent is the Oklahoma City Thunder, the impossible could be possible. In the previous game, they pinned down the Lakers 139-96 at the Paycom Center.

Lastly, someone lashed out at LeBron James, “This clown is such a joke.” Well, it is safe to say that the fans aren’t happy with the latest update from the Lakers.

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Amidst the disheartening injury report on LeBron James, Laker Nation is not staying calm. Their only concern is that the season is over for them. Especially with Doncic and Reaves out indefinitely, everything feels uncertain. Add James’ absence, and they have all the reasons to be upset with the 41-year-old and the organization.