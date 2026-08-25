Disturbing Details Emerge From Late NBA Star Brandon Clarke’s Home as Medical Examiner Reveals What Was Found

New details surrounding Brandon Clarke’s death are offering a clearer picture of what happened at the former NBA star’s Southern California home. The medical examiner’s report outlined the substances found in his system, while investigators also revealed what they discovered inside the residence.

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Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had revealed combined effects of h—– and c—— as the cause of death. Now, the full autopsy report stated the “combined effects of multiple prescription medications” were also contributing factors. Toxicology testing also detected o——, anti-anxiety medication and muscle relaxers. According to the report, each was found within therapeutic levels.

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The autopsy synopsis also detailed the investigation of Clarke’s home. Authorities found no apparent signs of foul play or fatal injuries, but they did discover various forms of d—– paraphernalia and medical supplies. The items included “vape devices, cannabis products, prescription medications, injectable peptides, syringes, a box of Narcan, blister packs of medication, vitamins and other medical evidence.”

Brandon Clarke had been living in Woodland Hills, a Southern California neighborhood. His roommate told authorities that the former NBA player had a history of d—– use and had previously spent time in a rehabilitation program. The medical examiner said Clarke was last seen alive around midnight on May 11 while spending time at home with a friend.

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Later in the day, his agent became concerned after being unable to reach him. The agent asked Clarke’s roommate to check on him, but the roommate initially believed the 29-year-old was either asleep or at basketball practice. He later found the Memphis Grizzlies star unresponsive in his bedroom. Paramedics pronounced Clarke dead at 5:15 p.m.

Brandon Clarke played 309 games across seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. His final season was heavily disrupted by injuries, limiting him to just two appearances.



After undergoing an arthroscopic procedure and missing the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, Clarke returned for roughly 17 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Three days later, he appeared in a home matchup against the Washington Wizards, which became his final NBA game.

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A strained calf kept him sidelined afterward, and by March, reports indicated that he had not progressed enough to return. At 29, Clarke had been expected to make a full recovery before the following season, which would have been the final year of his four-year contract worth $12.5 million annually.

Brandon Clarke’s Contract Dispute

Clarke’s contract has also become a point of discussion following his death.

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Per reporting from Front Office Sports, Clarke had been entitled to his full $12.5 million salary during the 2025-26 NBA season. However, because his contract lacked a death protection provision, his family stood to receive nothing from the deal’s remaining value.

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Clarke is believed to have carried a life insurance policy, though whether his cause of death would qualify for a full payout was still uncertain.

Seven weeks after Clarke passed away on July 3, the Grizzlies formally ended his contract. Biweekly salary disbursements tied to the previous season had been scheduled to run through mid-October.



Memphis has maintained public silence on the financial details surrounding his death.

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However, Clarke’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, disputed reports suggesting his contract did not provide protection for his family.

“It was very disappointing to see the misinformation that was reported,” Bartelstein told Yahoo Sports. “Brandon’s contract was fully protected for a God-forbid occurrence.”

According to Bartelstein, Brandon Clarke’s family and estate were fully protected under the agreement. The contract included provisions requiring the Grizzlies to reimburse the cost of life insurance designed to protect against the possibility of Clarke’s death.