“Do You Want to Play Good Basketball?”: Stephen Curry Reveals His Pitch to LeBron James to Join the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors know time is not on their side. With every passing day, the possibility of pairing Stephen Curry and LeBron James appears to diminish as rival suitors continue to gain momentum. Yet when Curry finally faced questions about luring the 4x NBA Champ into the Dubs fold, he didn’t sell contracts but sold basketball.

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“I feel like any place he calls and says, ‘I wanna play there,’ he moves mountains to make it happen. And I know we’re in that boat as well,” Curry said, reflecting on his pitch to James, while addressing the press at the preview of the ACC tournament in South Lake Tahoe.

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“The pitch is, you wanna play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Hopefully, raise our floor and our competitiveness this year.”

He then added another light-hearted selling point.

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“There’s good golf in the bay. But, you know, we are an organization that’s been there; he knows that, and that’s really self-explanatory. It’s just a matter of where he sees himself fit. And at the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

The recruiting pitch extends beyond the court.

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Draymond Green remains one of LeBron James’ closest friends in the league. A few days ago, Green opted out of his $27.7 million deal as the team searched for financial flexibility. The two veterans also spent time together on the golf trip to Puerto Rico before free agency, giving hope to the Dubnation.

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The Warriors’ rich resume also speaks for itself, as claimed by Stephen Curry.

Under Steve Kerr, the Dubs won four championships in six Finals trips over the last 11 years. An efficient system that transformed the league. Curry’s message reflected that history. Rather than promising James a lucrative deal, he emphasized an organization built around winning.

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That sales pitch, however, now faces a difficult reality.

A recent report from Shams Charania suggests that the Warriors have slipped behind the competition. He stated that the Dubs are no longer a ‘top-tier’ suitor for LeBron James. The Cavaliers, Heat, and Sixers have gained momentum in the race.

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Moreover, Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors’ optimism has also declined over the past few days. They appear to be looking for Plan B, as the top players on the free agency board continue to disappear. Above all, many view the Cavaliers as the sentimental favorite because of their storybook finish to James’ career.

Steph acknowledged that reality when asked what would happen if James chose another destination.

“It’s TBD because that’s what free agency is about,” Curry said. “It’s great to get KP back; it’s great to get Mel back. We’re in a very unique situation because Jimmy’s hurt, and Moses is hurt, and gonna miss a good amount of the season.”

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Curry added that the team’s immediate focus is simply surviving until the roster returns to full strength.

“We gotta try to hold the fort down as best we can until those guys get back because we do have an idea of who we can be with them. But I know Mike, Steve, Joe, they’re all doing the best they can to make the right decisions with what’s available.”

Whether LeBron James chooses the Bay or not, Curry seemed determined to take whatever challenge was thrown at him.