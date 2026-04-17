“Do Your Job”: LeBron James Compares Durant’s Rockets to Mahomes’ Chiefs in His Message to Lakers Teammates

Despite having the home court advantage against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James knows the task ahead is difficult. As the Los Angeles Lakers remain shorthanded for the first round matchup, the 22x All-Star believes there is no need for a pep talk. While doing so, Bron compared the mindsets of the teams that have faced Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and stated, “You don’t need to have a message.”

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Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, LeBron credited the Rockets as “the best rebounding team in the last 25 years.” He continued:

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“You don’t need to have a message. It’s just like when it comes to… you don’t need to have a message. It’s going against Mahomes’ team, and they’re the best passing team in the last 30 years. The message? We don’t even let the receivers get off the line. We need to jump ’em right. What’s the message? Get your a– in there, box out, and rebound. Yeah, that’s it. Y’all go out there and do your job.”

Since 2018, the Chiefs have been one of the high-volume passing teams, often ranking 2nd or top 5 in cumulative passing yards per season. Mahomes owns many playoff passing records since 2018, including top ranks in yards, TDs, and completions. Since they have been dominant in the passing game for years, opposing defenses don’t need elaborate schemes or pep talks.

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Similarly, Kevin Durant’s Rockets boast one of the league’s best rebounding units, while Los Angeles ranks near the bottom across every major glass metric. The gap was visible during their regular-season series as well.

Across the season series, Houston held a 130-91 rebounding edge over LA, and the Lakers will need to be at their best on the glass if they are to have a chance. After all, the Lakers must have spent time in the film room, and surely the players don’t need a message on how to stop the Rockets. Players like Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton need to step up. The Rockets averaged 49.1 rebounds per game during the regular season, including 15 offensive boards per night.

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Comparatively, LeBron James‘ team has gathered just 41 rebounds per game and only 9.4 offensive rebounds, placing them 27th and 29th, respectively. It’s a cause for concern since Houston also led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (34.8%) and finished in the top three in second-chance scoring. That’s why the message is simply “Do your job.”

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Lakers teammate makes plea to trust in LeBron James’ plan

The 41-year-old has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals and has series wins against the Thunder, Spurs, Warriors, and Heat. When we zoom out, he boasts an all-time NBA record in the playoffs of 184-108. So, if there is one player on the team who knows how to handle postseason pressure, that’s LeBron James. This is what his son reminded everyone about.

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“He’s won series, won Finals, I think we just need to have our mind open and ears open and listen to whatever he says because he knows the most,” Bronny James said. “He’s only saying that because he wants to win, so he’s gonna help us do that. We just got to listen to him.”

Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the leadership and production onus falls on LeBron James’ shoulders.

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In the 2007 playoffs, he led a Cleveland roster with no other All-Stars or future Hall of Famers to the NBA Finals. Yes, now the 41-year-old Bron is not at his peak, but there are glimpses of him being the first option, which has produced results. In the final game against the Utah Jazz, LeBron played only 17 minutes as a “precautionary measure” yet still managed 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Before this, he played 3 games and scored 28, 26, and 30, respectively.

Now, LeBron James’ message is as direct as it gets: championship teams aren’t built on star power alone, but on discipline, accountability, and everyone embracing their role.