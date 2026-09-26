“Do Your Jobs”: Luka Doncic’s Clear Message to JJ Redick & Rob Pelinka Reveals Truth Behind Lakers Roster Decisions

For eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers operated under a star-driven power dynamic where LeBron James wielded immense influence over front-office roster decisions. ESPN reported in 2022 that Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka granted James “greater influence… than in the typical player-management relationship,” including direct input on major moves like the trade for Russell Westbrook. Now that James has moved on to Philadelphia, Pelinka has revealed a starkly different philosophy from new franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic, one that redefines leadership and roster construction in L.A.

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That stark contrast in star leadership marks a dramatic shift in how the Lakers make roster choices. Rather than demanding a seat in the war room, Doncic’s willingness to draw a hard line between players and management offers the organization a rare level of operational stability and speed that front offices spend years trying to establish.

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Speaking on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland Show, Pelinka revealed the explicit boundary set by the 26-year-old superstar. “I feel like we’re co-creators with him, because he’s a very creative basketball mind,” Pelinka said. “I want you to do your job. I don’t want to be the GM, I don’t want to be the head coach,” Doncic told him. “JJ, you are the coach, Rob, you are the GM and president. Do your jobs.”

Pelinka added that the two still collaborate on ideas, but the boundary Doncic drew leaves no doubt about who’s actually running the organization.

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Coming from one of the most gifted offensive minds in basketball, that level of deference is notable. Superstars of Doncic’s caliber, much like Nikola Jokić in Denver or Jayson Tatum in Boston, often possess the leverage to dictate personnel, yet Doncic has chosen to let Redick coach and Pelinka build rather than inserting himself into decisions outside his job description. It represents a level of professional trust that stands in sharp contrast to the previous era.

This clear division of labor has streamlined Pelinka’s decision-making process, allowing the front office to execute roster moves with agility rather than navigating player-politics and conflicting agendas.

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The results so far suggest the arrangement is working. After arriving in a blockbuster February trade, Doncic watched as the Lakers took a 4-2 first-round win over the Rockets, got swept by the Thunder, and signed a max extension to commit to Los Angeles long-term, with Pelinka calling him an “absolute killer” whose competitive edge fits the franchise’s identity.

Redick, for his part, said this offseason marked the first time in his three years as coach that he felt “the pieces actually fit together.”

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That alignment, where a superstar is willing to stay in his lane, a GM is empowered to build around him, and a coach is free to coach, is exactly the kind of organizational clarity front offices spend years trying to establish.

Doncic didn’t need a power struggle to get it; he simply asked everyone to do their jobs and let the results speak for themselves.