Doc Rivers Addresses Relationship With Giannis Antetokounmpo After Disrespectful Moment in Lakers-Bucks

Tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers was just the latest in a series of recent victories for the Milwaukee Bucks. During the game, however, one moment stood out. During a fourth-quarter possession, Antetokounmpo looked at the sideline with the play still unfolding, and motioned for Doc Rivers to calm down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In real time, it looked jarring: the franchise superstar calling off his head coach during live play, easy to frame as frustration or defiance. Perhaps that’s why Rivers felt compelled to address it after the game, to reframe the interaction. Rivers made it clear that the moment wasn’t disrespectful, but a snapshot of how he and Antetokounmpo operate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just he’s letting it come,” Rivers told the media in the post-game game conference. “I think his trust level with me and with his teammates especially because we have a lot of young guys just keeps growing.”

To Rivers, this gesture wasn’t Antetokounmpo dismissing the bench, but instead recognizing the flow of the possession, showing that he saw what was coming next, and with that composed nature, the animated coach saw progress.

Since the start of this season with a roster overhaul preceding it, Antetokounmpo has increasingly embraced possessions where he isn’t the first touch or the immediate scoring option, and that shift might look uncomfortable to outsiders who are conditioned to see stars dominate every late-game decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Internally, Rivers explained, it’s intentional, with the Greek Freak trusting the Bucks‘ new structure, counters, and the belief that if the initial action fails, the ball will still find him. That was evident tonight.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Rivers Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Gesture Was About Trust, Not Tension

Doc Rivers pointed to a specific late-game sequence to highlight the new-found dynamic the Bucks have cultivated with Antetokounmpo. Sharpshooting guard AJ Green was sliding in the play, with Giannis Antetokounmpo deliberately taken out of the first action. On paper, something like this would raise eyebrows.

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Taking him out of the action down the stretch and putting AJ Green in the action,” Rivers said. “And you can see that’s what he wants, this is good for us because he knew the second action was going to be him if it didn’t work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That awareness changes a lot for the offense. Opposing defenders can’t load up early, and help defenders hesitate to slide over, which gives his teammates the opportunity to attack downhill. In case the defense shifts, it’s an instant offensive advantage for Antetokounmpo, who now faces a rotating floor instead of a set wall, and has more energy to commit harder on defense.

It showed today against the Lakers. The forward logged 21 points on 9-11 shooting, along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Rivers made it clear that this wasn’t accidental, and Antetokounmpo sees the efficiency numbers with the new offensive sets, and is fine letting teammates initiate without feeling removed from the team’s sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s just all trust,” Rivers added. “That really is. He likes his teammates. He likes what we run… He’s happy and it’s good for him.”

What might’ve looked like a disrespectful moment was, according to Rivers, a sign of alignment.