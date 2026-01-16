brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Doc Rivers Doubles Down Against Giannis Antetokounmpo After Optimistic Review of 18-Point Loss

ByCaroline John

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Doc Rivers Doubles Down Against Giannis Antetokounmpo After Optimistic Review of 18-Point Loss

ByCaroline John

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:18 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

There’s a difference in opinion in Milwaukee. The disconnect between the Bucks’ sidelines and the floor isn’t just visible in a game. Doc Rivers’ tactical perspective is seemingly not matching what his players, including the star of his team are saying. Giannis Antetokounmpo took the stance of the locker room leader even though it contrasted his head coach. Yet Rivers is sticking to his guns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Especially after a third consecutive loss, and the second blowout. After the Spurs beat the Bucks 119-101, Doc Rivers was going to insist that the NBA schedule is the problem.

Asked about Giannis refuting the ‘dead legs’ excuse in Tuesday’s (January 13), Rivers countered, “I thought Minnesota was clearly dead legs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes the same played a part tonight. “Let me say this, before the game, if you had told us we shot 48 threes, what would you have thought? Yeah, and we probably won the game, or at least had a chance to win. We didn’t make them. I can’t overdo that.”

Rivers makes 49 threes sound better than they were. The Bucks made 17 of the 48 three-point attempts. Kyle Kuzma made the most with 5 threes. Rivers once again pulled his starters out and utilized all 15 players in the rotation. Yet nothing worked.

Between the 33-point loss to the Wolves and tonight, the Bucks have lost back-to-back games with a combined margin over 54 points. That’s the largest margin over two games for the franchise since 1983. It effectively signals a midseason slump and a disparity between the coach and the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Rivers and Giannis Antetokounmpo have different opinions on Bucks’ standing

On Tuesday, Doc Rivers blamed the Bucks’ blowout loss at home on their road trip in the Western Conference. “I honestly thought we were playing with dead legs,” he said and blamed it on the NBA’s grueling schedule. It’s something coaches have been decrying for a while but usually the players don’t comment on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Giannis Antetokounmpo instead contradicted his coach. “I don’t think it’s dead legs. Come on… that cannot be an excuse,” he said in the locker room. Repeated it thrice in fact. He even said they got to rest before that game.

The Greek Freak did his part and scored 25 points that game. But he believed the team needs to put more effort into winning. He demanded accountability from his teammates and improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile Rivers seems to be externalizing the cause of Milwaukee’s slump. In the loss against Denver, he attributed it to players not listening to his plays. Meanwhile, he’s growing wary of the burden on Giannis to carry the team.

Top Stories

Tragic Death of Shaq & Kobe’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Fatal Mistake, Authorities Confirm

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Knicks Latest Injury Report (Jan 15)

Is Kevin Durant Dating EJ Johnson? Fact Checking Viral Claim

Who Is Dell Curry’s Wife? Meet Nicki Smith, Stephen Curry’s Stepmother

Stephen Curry’s 6-Word Reaction to Dad Dell Curry’s Historic Hornets Announcement

The Bucks now sit 17-24, dropping further in play-in contention behind the Chicago Bulls, the only other team doing worse than them. The Bucks are getting rained with boos from the home crowd while the head coach finds himself in fundamental disagreement with players about the team’s problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved