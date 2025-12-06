Doc Rivers Drops Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update After 76ers-Bucks

The reality show that is the Milwaukee Bucks right now has more plot twists than a season of Real Housewives. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed every sign of checking out, Doc Rivers denied it, Giannis’ agent starts negotiations, Giannis gets injured, and Doc still won’t address the elephant in the room. Antetokounmpo was a no-show when the Bucks hosted the 76ers. The Bucks lost 101-116 at home but everyone only wanted an update on Giannis.

The Bucks hit the road starting with a game against the Pistons tomorrow. Doc Rivers confirmed to reporters that Giannis will be absent from the bench tomorrow while he rehabs with plans to join the team later.

“He will travel most of the time,” Rivers said. He further explained that they decided this based on medical advice as the injury is still new. Giannis suffered a non-contact injury against the Pistons on Wednesday. Amid massive trade buzz, MRI’s ruled out an ACL injury. But the calf strain will sideline Giannis for 2-4 weeks.

The Bucks trainers have planned his rehab around the game schedule, Doc revealed. “Our thing is, especially because this just happened, in the blood flow and all the flights and all that stuff, keep him home. After tomorrow, we have a four-day break. We’re going to take two days off. I think they need it through this stretch, and then we have two great days of practice, which I’m looking forward to.”

Rivers didn’t address the trade rumors as directly as he did on Wednesday when he dismissed all mentions of trade talks. He, however, is probably feeling an urgency for his return with the state the team is in.

Giannis’ absence creates a strategic dilemma for Doc Rivers

The Bucks have been unsteady since a left adductor sprain sidelined Giannis Antetokounmpo last month. They lost all four of those games without him. He just came back and re-injured himself. It’s all going parallel with rumors that he’s checked out, his agent is talking to the front office, and other teams are keen on signing him.

The turmoil within Milwaukee isn’t limited to Giannis. Kevin Porter Jr. is starting in his place and Ryan Rollins is leading the offense. However, both have had injury scares while the Bucks are trying to learn how to play without Giannis. This is one of the things stressing out Doc.

“Everybody on the team is trying to win the game for us instead of what we worked on all day in practice, which is do it together, move the ball,” Rivers told the reporters about the Bucks issues playing out on court versus the 76ers.

He was directly asked if this was a bypoduct of Giannis’ absence. Rivers didn’t mince words. “It’s probably all of it.” He further added, “our guards are competitive. They know we’re on this little roller coaster: win one, lose one, win one, lose one right now. And without Giannis, our margins are very small. Very small.”

With AJ Green injured too, that ‘margin’ narrowed even more. Rivers confirmed that the team is facing the pressure to win games the more shorthanded they get.

For now, the team is operating on the assumption Giannis will rehab and return. Fans believe he’s taking this injury as an exit strategy. How these next few weeks go for him will not only decide Giannis’ future but also how Doc Rivers is going to cope.