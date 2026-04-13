Doc Rivers Leaves Clear Message on Giannis, Bucks Situation In Parting Statement After Firing

Instead of fanfare, the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025-26 season is coming to an anticlimactic end with the team missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Doc Rivers tied a neat bow to the chaotic 97-103 tenure by stepping down as head coach just days after his Hall of Fame induction. Neither parties are openly confirming the words, ‘retirement’ or ‘firing’ but Rivers is ensuring there’s no animosity. These rollercoaster of events is sure to make one reflective. And though Doc argues he’s not, he did get thoughtful about the tension between the franchise and its cornerstone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rivers’ exit comes during a very uncertain time. The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are at loggerheads about the conclusion of the season which has even drawn the NBA’s investigation. After a sobering 126-106 loss to the 76ers in the regular season finale, Doc is hoping for a resolution between the Bucks and Giannis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I just want to see it end well for him, like I really do. And for the franchise, I think they both deserve it.” Rivers told the reporters. The Bucks reportedly wanted to throw in the towel after Giannis’ knee injury. He publicly denounced that prompting the NBA to intervene. Drawing an investigation could effectively fracture the organization and its superstar’s relationship, something Rivers is hoping won’t happen.

“We can’t let the loss [of the season overshadow] that Giannis and this franchise won a title together,” he said. “And to me, that should never be lost. No matter how this ends up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen if Doc gets his wish. Under his tenure, the Bucks didn’t cross the playoff hump towards another title again. This season unraveled a bigger disconnect between the sideline and the court. After a 50-loss season, the Bucks and Rivers agreed to part ways. He was under a $40 million contract which he signed in 2024 after Adrian Griffin’s abrupt firing. As he still has another season remaining on the contract which will be paid out, the early exit is looking like a firing more than a mutual decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged friction with Giannis reinforces a social media theory that the Bucks superstar has once again fired a coach, despite him debunking that urban legend. Regardless of all the rumors, Doc is making it clear that he’s supporting the Greek Freak.

“And as I said, Giannis is a fantastic person. I’ve been lucky to coach a lot of stars and he’s right at the top as far as just good people. And I want good people to be taken care of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his way out, Doc’s maintaining his same old protective stance with Giannis as trade rumors are already swirling before the offseason. With Antetokounmpo eligible to sign an extension on October 1, 2026, that 2021 championship is all the common ground left. As Rivers addressed the uncertainty of his own future, his focus remained on the legacy with the Bucks and Giannis before this season became the figurative death knell.

Doc Rivers’ tenure at Bucks still in limbo

Doc Rivers’ appeal to both the organization and the superstar comes when the Bucks are about to embark on their third head coaching hunt in three years. After hinting at retirement for weeks, Rivers and the Bucks decided to end his tenure early. But only on matters of coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

If reports are to be believed, they’re in talks for Rivers to take on a more advisory role in the organization. Perhaps like Mike D’Antoni and Pat Riley. Tonight he played his final game as the Bucks HC in Philadelphia where he also coached. When asked if this could be the final time he’s ever coached, Doc was uncharacteristically evasive about the ‘retirement’ word.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s too early to reflect. I don’t like—honestly, I just want to be known as a good guy at the end of the day,” he said, focusing more on the impact his career has had. “A good parent, and I was able to change some of the players’ lives that I’ve coached. Other than that, it’s not really for me to talk about and it’s too early to talk about.”

If this is really it, Rivers leaves the sideline with 1,194 regular-season wins, ranking 6th in NBA history. While this season ended in an underwhelming record, he walks away as the headliner of the 2026 Hall of Fame class. However, it caps a season marred by alleged disconnect between the coach and a fractured locker room.

Despite the reports that have followed him all season, Rivers’ final thoughts as the Bucks head coach come from a lingering protective feeling he still holds for his staff and players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.