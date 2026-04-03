Doc Rivers on Thin Ice as Bucks Tension Reaches Locker Room Amid Giannis Drama, Per Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks can’t wait for the season to come to an end. From injuries affecting key players to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo flirting with a move away, they head into the offseason with problems stacked on top of problems. A new report from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel on Friday shed more light on the dysfunction at Milwaukee.

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Writing for ClutchPoints, Siegel laid out both dimensions of Milwaukee’s current crisis in a single passage. “Nothing has gone right for the Bucks in quite some time, and while Doc Rivers is certainly not to blame for all of the organization’s flaws, his 95-99 record since taking over in Milwaukee is extremely underwhelming,” Siegel wrote. “Not to mention, multiple sources relayed that there is a lack of confidence among several Bucks players in Rivers’ style of coaching.”

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Rivers took over the Bucks midseason in January 2024, with Milwaukee sitting at 30-13 under former coach Adrian Griffin. This was a position from which most coaches would produce a winning record. However, what followed was not just a failure to finish.

The Bucks have missed the playoffs entirely this season. They sit 11th in the Eastern Conference in a year when conference rival stars, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Trae Young were all unavailable for extended stretches. The conference, by any measure, was there to be taken, and Milwaukee did not take it.

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Bobby Portis went on FanDuel’s Run It Back on Monday and called on Giannis to decide his future ‘sooner than later.’ Additionally, Sam Amick of The Athletic characterized the Bucks-Giannis relationship as heading for a divorce, while ESPN’s Shams Charania placed New York, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, and Houston among the teams in active pursuit.

Giannis will become eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension in October 2026. And the longer the Rivers situation festers, the harder Milwaukee’s case for that extension becomes.

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However, Rivers is ‘certainly not to blame for all of the organization’s flaws.’ The roster was first gutted by the Damian Lillard Achilles injury, the subsequent rebuild, and years of short-term thinking. Rivers inherited a team in transition, not a championship contender.

But ‘not to blame for all of it’ is not the same as ‘cleared.’ A 95-99 record and a fractured locker room are his. What makes the timing of Siegel’s report specifically damaging is the fact that it arrives three days after the Hall of Fame announced Rivers as a 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

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Doc Rivers’ Hall of Fame Induction Creates the Problem Milwaukee Least Needs Right Now

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday confirmed Doc Rivers as a member of the 2026 class, alongside Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Amar’e Stoudemire. For every other franchise in the league, that news would be straightforward: a respected coach getting a deserved honor.

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Sadly, for the Milwaukee Bucks, Siegel’s report, published days later, has turned it into a trap. Firing a Hall of Fame inductee three days after the announcement, or at the end of a season in which his induction is being formally celebrated, is a reputational act that organizations rarely take willingly.

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Ownership groups, general managers, and coaches themselves understand the optics. Rivers has 1,192 career wins, which is sixth all-time. He won a championship in Boston in 2008 and ranks fourth in all-time playoff wins.

The Bucks dismissing him in a season in which the basketball world is formally celebrating his induction puts the organization in the exact position it cannot afford: looking like the problem, not the solution.

The cruel irony is that the Hall of Fame honor has cemented exactly the argument the locker room report undermines. Multiple sources telling Siegel there is a lack of confidence in Rivers’ coaching style is the most damaging kind of insider information, definitely not a loss or a record, but a vote of no confidence from inside the building.

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And although you can manage a bad record, you cannot manage a room that has stopped believing. And Milwaukee now has to decide whether to act on that information while its coach is walking into Springfield, or wait another year while both the Rivers situation and the Giannis clock continue to run out simultaneously.