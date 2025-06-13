Doc Rivers’ Private Meeting Confirms Celtics Star’s Role on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Decision

Little did the Bucks know that they were signing a Greek god for the foreseeable future. It changed the complexion of the league for the better; no one knew Giannis Antetokounmpo would have this legacy. But it’s all personal for all we know. For whatever the Bucks has been, he’s taking a lot of the credit. That’s when it reaches a point that can have a mental shift in priorities. Divorce has been the biggest rumor for a while. But that narrative has shifted over the last fortnight, with loyalty as the designated priority.

He got them their first championship in 50 years. The Greek Freak was ruining careers across the league. But the three straight first-round exits in recent seasons have unearthed demons in Milwaukee that should’ve rather remained closeted. Giannis’ worth was too much for them to handle, and it’s all imploded after the 4-1 loss to the Pacers this year. Even still, the ever-so loyal Antetokoumpo maintains that to this day. And the front office is confident of it.

“A possibility is far from a certainty. And, as things stand today, the expectation is that Antetokounmpo will start next season as a Buck, sources told ESPN. To be clear, the emphasis is on today. There’s still a lot of road to be walked this offseason, and it’s hard to know exactly how everything will shake out,” said Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst. “In meetings with ownership since the end of the season, Bucks coach Doc Rivers and recently extended general manager Jon Horst have presented plans to keep the core of the team intact around Antetokounmpo, with a goal of competing for a top-six playoff spot and with a hope Damian Lillard could return from his Achilles recovery before the end of next season.”

via Imago Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Hoop Collective reporting on it changes everything. Now they actually know an opportunity to keep their warrior for the contract’s length. The 2x MVP might be staying put. But there’s about 9 free agencies to deal with before an offer is made to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Dame’s injury doesn’t help either. So where’s the confidence coming from?

Giannis Antetokounmpo bring the Bucks back to contention with East shake-up featuring Jayson Tatum

It’s crazy how much all of this rests on Jayson Tatum’s shoulders here, among others. His injury would feel like a Giannis or Kevin Durant level of concern. He’ll definitely be out for the rest of the year. But the Celtics aren’t the only ones with stars absent. To be fair, Joel Embiid has been in this situation for a while now. So putting the 76ers is like giving this narrative extra credit.

“With Jayson Tatum facing his own Achilles rehab, the Boston Celtics perhaps cutting payroll around him, the uncertainty facing Joel Embiid’s health and several East teams still rebuilding, there is a pathway for the Bucks to ride their MVP back into contention,” said Mac and Windy.

The Bucks have spent more than $200 million in luxury tax alone over the past few seasons. That alone beats what the Warriors, Clippers, Nets, Lakers and Suns have spent since 2012. Sure, most of it is gonna go to Lillard when he’s back. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fray, it’s back to business.

via Imago Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Loyalty at it’s peak. The Bucks are too blessed by their Greek god. But this just speaks volumes of the responsibility on their shoulders. You can’t keep Giannis with this much potential, only to be back to square one two years later. Do you think the decision is a right one?