Doc Rivers Reveals Joel Embiid Take That Discredits Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead of Bucks-Sixers Clash

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers feature two of the most dominant stars of modern basketball. Interestingly, Doc Rivers has had the opportunity to coach both. On Tuesday, as Joel Embiid‘s 76ers were ready to host Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Bucks in Philadelphia, Rivers had high praise for his former star, taking a subtle jab at his current star player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rivers coached Embiid-led Sixers for three years, from 2020 to 2023. During his three-year stint, Rivers guided his team to three consecutive Conference Semifinals, but could never move beyond that. Before the Sixers vs Bucks game, reporters asked the Bucks coach about his former star. Rivers had some high praise for Embiid.

“Joel is the most talented player I’ve ever coached,” Doc Rivers said. “…Unfortunately for me, I never had him healthy once in the playoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is certainly no question that Embiid is one of the most talented players under Doc Rivers. However, to give recognition to a rival big man and rank him above, while coaching arguably the most dominant player of his generation, perhaps not the best strategy. It is certainly not a good look for Rivers and Giannis’ relationship amid rumors of a rift between them.

However, Rivers’ claim about Embiid’s health is true. As great as the Sixers’ star player has been in the regular season, the team has not had the luxury of having him healthy in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been healthy in just one playoff in the last six years. With Rovers coaching the Sixers in three playoff series, Embiid had a torn meniscus in 2021, an orbital fracture and concussion in 2022, and a knee injury in 2023.

Rivers’ comments amid a troubled season in Milwaukee are concerning. The Bucks are amid a frustrating season marked by postgame frustrations, with Antetokounmpo publicly pushing back on excuses (e.g., dismissing “dead legs” as a reason for losses despite Rivers citing fatigue/schedule) and even booing the home crowd in one instance, fueling speculation of internal disconnects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Reports have noted a “deeper rift” in how Rivers and players view the team’s struggles, with Antetokounmpo demanding accountability from teammates amid broader questions about the team’s effort.

Moreover, it can also serve as a jab against his number one option, unless he is genuine about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Doc Rivers’ claim about Joel Embiid a mere jab at Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In his illustrious coaching career, Rivers has had the opportunity to coach some of the greatest players in league history. Rivers’ style often includes effusive praise for former players, especially when returning to old venues or facing them, which can come across as sentimental or motivational.

Having coached Hall of Fame players like Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal. The list extends to future HoF players, including Embiid and Antetokounmpo.

However, his controversial claim about Embiid over Antetokounmpo warrants closer examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis and Embiid are two of the most dominant players in the modern era. However, in terms of sustainability, Antetokounmpo has a bigger claim. In terms of personal accolades, the Bucks star also has a thicker resume than Embiid. He is a two-time league MVP (Embiid has one), a Defensive Player of the Year, an NBA champion, and a Finals MVP.

Statistically, Embiid has been a superior scorer. His offense has more versatility than Antetokounmpo’s. He can score from any point on the floor, unlike Giannis, who relies more on scoring in the paint. While Embiid is a better shot blocker, Giannis is certainly a more dominant and impactful defender. He can use his athleticism to defend in multiple positions.

Unless Rivers is talking about offense, his judgment is more subjective than any relation to objectivity.